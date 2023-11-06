Nordstrom early Black Friday deals: 25+ picks from a home editor — save up to 60%
Get ahead of the craze with steep savings on Le Creuset, Our Place and more.
As a shopping expert, I’m constantly on the lookout for home goods that make it easier to achieve a clean, cozy space (not to mention whip up a savory meal). Nordstrom's early Black Friday deals present the perfect opportunity to treat yourself — and your loved ones — to some of the most coveted home brands on the market for a mere fraction of the typical cost, well in time for hosting and gifting season. From chef-approved cookware (save over $150 on this Le Creuset gem) to professional cutlery (score 50% off a Zwilling knife set), read on for the items I’ll be purchasing this season, or would be if I didn’t already own them! With savings this good, I have a feeling a lot of these pieces will sell out, so act fast. Looking to complete the scene or check more people off your shopping list? Browse additional Nordstrom early black Friday sales here.
Le Creuset Signature 7.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Chef's Oven$300$462Save $162
Staub Ceramic Mixed Baking Dishes, 3-Piece$130$170Save $40
GreenPan Venice Pro Noir Stainless Steel Ceramic Frying Pan Set$140$200Save $60
Our Place Always Pan 2.0 Set$99$150Save $51
GreenPan Valencia Pro Anodized Aluminum Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set, 11-Piece$400$575Save $175
Zwilling Spirit Polished Stainless Steel Ceramic Non-stick Roasting Pan$150$229Save $79
Our Place Dinner Plates, Set of 4$65$80Save $15
Zwilling Four Star Knife Set with Block, 12-Piece$500$1,083Save $583
Pendleton Mesa Steps Accent Pillow$54$90Save $36
Boy Smells Votive Candle Trio$40$58Save $18
Style Union Home Francesca Ceramic Vase$100$255Save $155
Bakeware and ovenware
Le Creuset is pretty much the gold standard in bakeware, beloved by renowned chefs (including one Barefoot Contessa!) for beautiful, durable enameled cast iron Dutch ovens and other pieces that stand up to high heat and the test of time. The Signature Iron Chef's Oven, now over $150 off, is one of my personal go-tos for braising meats — and it adds a bright pop of color to my counter, stove and tabletop. Choose from nine striking colors, while supplies last.
This hearty set of stoneware from Staub includes three versatile dishes for all of your seasonal baking needs and well beyond. I love the rectangular dish for breakfast bakes and enchiladas, the oval for meat, fish and pasta, and the round dish for making sweet and savory pies (as well as presenting other treats). Scoop up the white for everyday use, and cherry or blue for summer cookouts and holidays. Or mix and match — at $40 off, you really can’t go wrong!
Pots and pans
Proper (as in durable, ergonomic, hard-working and healthy) frying pans have the potential to turn an average cook into a pro, and this dynamic duo from GreenPan, now 30% off, combines the performance of stainless steel with the ease of non-stick ceramic coating, sans any icky chemicals that can rub off into your food. It’s dishwasher-safe for added convenience — and backed by a near-perfect rating for even more peace of mind.
Speaking of durable, non-icky cookware, you have to check out the Our Place 'Always' pan. The internet-famous contraption is made of heirloom-quality recycled aluminum (lined with a long-lasting ceramic stick-proof coating) and can be used for frying, baking, braising, steaming — the list goes on! I also love how it can go in the oven (up to 450 degrees). This set comes with a pan, lid, spatula and strainer for only $99 and in a range of modern shades; perfect for rookie or novel chefs seeking variety without the clutter.
Dinnerware and cutlery
Dinnerware has a tendency to wear and, if you’re clumsy like me, break over the years, and the fall/holiday (read: entertaining) season is prime time for an update. This set from Our Place features a glossy, scratch-resistant interior and satin exterior for a look that’s both rustic and refined. Available in several finishes and sizes, the plates are also crafted of hand-glazed ceramic so each piece is one of-a-kind.
A good set of kitchen knives is another cooking staple that goes a long way from day to day, making easy work of slicing, dicing, chopping, carving and cutting so your dishes are prepared to perfection and presented on time. While an investment, this premium set from Zwilling hosts a practical assortment of chef, paring and steak knives — each crafted of high-carbon steel in Germany — complete with a wooden block for safekeeping. It’s a great addition to your countertop or gift for your favorite cook. Oh, did I mention it's currently over 50% off?
Blankets and pillows
Complete the cozy scene with this geometric accent pillow from Pendleton. It has intricate embroidering for a Southwestern-inspired pattern that makes it as eye-catching as it is comfy. The warm and cool tones will go with a wide range of aesthetics — and at less than $54, including the insert, the pillow is a bargain compared to what you'd usually pay for similar quality and design.
Candles and decor
Of course, there are few things that warm up a space like a luminous candle, and Boy Smells has become one of my favorite brands for adding a touch of glow throughout the home. This votive trio boasts three bestselling scents, with Cedar Stack in my regular rotation, Grab a set to cover your living room, bathroom and bedroom (at less than $15 a piece, they're also great for gift and stocking stuffers; they will be well received!).
In the market for a new vase? Consider this striking silhouette from Style Union Home, which is made of ceramic and doubles on its own as a sculptural work of art. The cream shade and sleek lines make it especially welcome in a minimalistic setting. At over $150 off, there's never been a better time to buy.
