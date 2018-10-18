Nobel Prize Winner Gets Dedicated Bike Rack Spot Since He’s Not Such a Great Driver

From Bicycling

Reserved parking spots for local VIPs are nothing new. But what about a dedicated spot for your bike?

University of Missouri chemistry professor George Smith, Ph.D., was one of three researchers honored with this year’s Nobel Prize. He and a British chemist, one of the other winners, “harnessed the power of evolution,” as the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences put it, with a process called phage display that “can combat autoimmune diseases and in some cases cure metastatic cancer.”

According to The Kansas City Star , University of Missouri officials were struggling to come up with the right way to honor Smith, the university’s first faculty member to win a Nobel Prize. Turning to other schools for ideas, they noticed a reserved parking spot was a common reward. There was only one problem: Smith lives less than a mile away from his workplace on campus, and bikes to work every day. In fact, he’s an admitted poor driver.

“I’m not a good driver, so it’s more out of necessity,” he told the newspaper. “I drive very seldom.”



When a university official proposed a reserved spot on a bike rack instead of a parking spot, it was the perfect solution. “Everyone in the room lit up and thought it was a wonderful idea,” University of Missouri spokesperson Christian Basi told The Kansas City Star.

Basi also pointed out the bike rack serves a dual purpose of promoting sustainability-and helps reinforce the fact that no one who lives within a mile of campus should be driving, not even university royalty.

And royalty he is. Smith, who will walk away with a third of the $1 million pot of prize money, instantly became a local celebrity after the announcement. He often gets stopped to take selfies with admirers when walking across campus, he told the newspaper.

This isn’t the first time a university has chosen to honor a Nobel laureate with a dedicated spot for their bike. Northwestern University, for example, installed a reserved bike rack for Scottish chemist Sir Fraser Stoddart, Ph.D., after his win for chemistry in 2016, albeit with much less fanfare.

