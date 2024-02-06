'No peels, no fillings': Salma Hayek's go-to ingredient for her ageless look is in this $13 cream

Have you seen Salma Hayek lately? The gorgeous 57-year-old actress and film producer has regularly been gracing red carpets and social media during the current awards season as both a former Academy Award nominee and as executive producer for the film Tótem. Each time we see her in front of the cameras we're blown away by her natural-yet-flawless look — the stunning Hayek's complexion rivals that of women half her age. But how does she achieve her ageless appearance? The screen legend credits the main ingredient in this cream. Want to see if it takes a decade or two off your own face? Grab a jar now at Amazon for just $13.

Hayek has been steaming up the silver screen for nearly 30 years, but take one look at her youthful complexion and you'd think she was still an ingénue. There's no magic behind her flawless skin, just the bark of a tree.

"I use an ingredient called Tepezcohuite that's used in Mexico for burn victims because it completely regenerates the skin," Hayek told Elle Magazine. "Some of the ingredients, when I took them to the American labs, they were like, 'Oh my God! How come nobody is using this?' This is why I have no Botox, no peels, no fillings."

The Tepezcohuite tree is often called the "Mexican skin tree" because its bark is known to help regenerate skin and hair. As a testament to that, it was used to treat hundreds of thousands of burn victims in an earthquake and a gas explosion in Mexico in the 1980s when no medical supplies were available.

Not many American companies have caught on. Yahoo's own senior beauty editor Jennifer Romolini tested the Del Indio Papago Night Cream out and reported softer skin, though she found another product with an even higher concentration of Tepezcohuite that's possibly more effective on wrinkles.

Amazon shoppers love the Del Indio Papago Night Cream.

"I read the Salma Hayek article and decided to give it a go," a reviewer said. "I have ridiculously picky skin (rosacea, sensitivities, etc.), and I don't get my hopes up as most things I try either irritate my skin or cause breakouts. I have sun damage, fine lines and menopausal acne. Basically, I never know what I'll see when I look in the mirror. I've used this for three weeks, and so far, so good. No irritation, my skin is calm and hydrated, and best of all, no acne."

"In all of my decades of trying skin care products, Tepezcohuite has been the most transformative product I have ever used," declared an excited shopper. "In just a week's worth of use, morning and night, I see a noticeable improvement in my skin's tone, feel and texture. My 67-year-old skin glows again for the first time in decades."

One five-star reviewer reported: "I get the hype. It is an excellent moisturizer. My skin feels smooth and hydrated. Small lines are less noticeable."

"When I bought this cream, I didn't know anything about it," related an enthusiastic user. "I was pleasantly surprised at how it made my skin feel and the quality of the product. I will be 70 years old this month, and my skin looks 20 years younger."

