No more wet shoes: These popular boot dryers are on sale for just $15

This winter is already shaping up to be a doozy. Whether you're being pummeled by snow and wind on the East Coast or getting soaked on the West Coast, it's been challenging — especially when you're trying to stay dry. While we're all shopping for winter boots to keep our tootsies warm and dry, there's always going to be that stray, slushy puddle you're not prepared for. So how do you prepare for a soaker? Amazon shoppers rave about the drying capabilities of The Kooder Boot Dryer — and right now, Amazon is offering it up for just $15.

KOODER Kooder Boot Dryer $15 $18 Save $3 This set of two electric shoe inserts radiates heat to dry shoes from the inside out. To activate the devices, just plug them in. Shoes will be dry in as little as one hour. $15 at Amazon

Why is it a good deal?

Having dry shoes in the winter is a rare find in a boot closet — it's priceless on a wet day. For these shoe dryers, $15 is a bargain and this is the lowest price we've seen all year.

Why do I need this?

The Kooder Boot Dryer is a set of two shoe inserts (one plug) that's designed to give off just enough heat to dry your boots and shoes from the inside out. It's a huge time-saver (and shoe-saver) for people who live in a wet climate and if you're a skier, it's a must-have.

It's a pretty useful gadget year-round, and not just in winter. Our feet are the sweatiest parts of our bodies (the palms of our hands and soles of our feet have the most sweat glands) — and our shoes soak it up. And you know what that means: stinky shoes and boots. Keeping your shoes dry is one step toward closing up the breeding ground for bacteria, and the Kooder Boot Dryer can be a savior: "Smelly shoes no more," wrote a rave reviewer.

No more sweaty shoes! So says 6,000 rave reviewers. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

This has been a shoe-saver for nearly 7,000 shoppers.

"I live in the Portland Oregon area and we get a lot of rain," wrote one of over 6,000 five-star reviewers. "My shoes are often soaked. I just insert the shoe dryer and in a few hours my shoes are dry and warm."

"As a mail carrier this was the best purchase I made, especially when we have rainy weather," wrote another happy shopper. "I was able to dry my shoes when I had them soaked from walking all day in the rain. They were fully dry and ready to use the next day."

"This shoe dryer is amazing!" another grateful shopper shared. "My husband works for a Highway Department and always comes home with damp, disgustingly smelly work boots. I got these for him for Christmas and the difference they’ve made is mind-blowing. Not only does my husband now have warm & dry boots to put on every morning but our house is no longer funked up by his nasty, stanky boots!"

"This product is a necessity if you ski," raved another shopper. "I bought this for a backcountry skiing trip to Utah. Put it in my boots after every day of touring in the backcountry (soup boots), and they dried within 3-4 hrs. Quick enough to dry my girlfriend's boots as well every day."

"I tried everything you could think of to get rid of the odor out of my shoes," wrote another happy shopper. "This item dries my boots very quickly. The only downside is that I wish that the core could be longer. but it hooks up to any extension cord so that's a plus."

Need new socks to push your dry boots into the cozy zone? These popular socks can get you there.

Loritta Loritta Thick Knit Wool Socks $10 $30 Save $20 Made with a wool, cotton and polyester blend, these thick knit socks give you the superior warmth required to get through the winter. They come in one size which fits shoe sizes 5 to 9 and you have 16 colors and patterns to choose from (prices vary depending on color). $10 at Amazon

"Love them!" raved a happy shopper. "They are so warm. I am cold every month of the year. My feet stay blue. Not with these. They are warm, look good and feel good. I can wear them with a low-cut shoe. I’ve washed them in the machine and hung them up to dry. No problem. Highly recommend for those of us with perennially cold feet."

