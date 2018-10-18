No, Elizabeth Warren: DNA Testing Can’t Tell You Who You Are, and Here’s Why

At-home DNA testing is in the spotlight again this week as Senator Elizabeth Warren and President Donald Trump continue duking it out over whether or not Warren can claim Cherokee heritage. Warren has long claimed that she has a Cherokee ancestor, an assertion which Trump has used to leverage racist attacks against not only Warren but Native Americans in general. This week, Warren proffered results from a DNA test that showed genetic markers that indicate she likely had a relative many generations back who was indigenous — though even Warren acknowledges that this doesn’t actually make her a Native American.

The racial implications here are important.

View photos

In Warren’s specific case, she cannot claim to be Native American because she is not recognized as a member of any Native tribe. As University of Connecticut geneticist Dr. Deborah Bolnick told Forbes of Warren’s DNA test: “Identity and belonging are shaped by a person’s social connections and lived experiences, as well as by the legal and political contexts that define tribal membership. DNA and one’s genetic heritage do not determine who we are or what groups we are affiliated with. Identity and belonging are socially, politically, legally, and culturally determined. A DNA test does not tell us anything about those things, and thus should not be seen as resolving this debate. DNA doesn’t have that power.”

But what about people who are not seeking to prove to the president that they have an indigenous ancestor? After all, most people who order at-home kits from companies like 23andMe and Ancestry.com, which tests and analyzes DNA from saliva samples provided by customers, are probably just curious to answer questions like, “Where do I come from?” and “Who am I, really?”

The desire to learn or understand more about who we are by looking to our past (even the distant past) is understandable. University of Kansas geneticist and anthropologist (and author of the Forbes article) Jennifer Raff tells Brit + Co, “the vast majority of Americans are motivated [to take DNA tests] by a fascination with their own family histories and what those family histories might mean in terms of shaping who they perceive themselves to be, and perhaps their desires for their children.”

Raff says she understands why people take these tests, and she doesn’t criticize anyone who goes for it. But Raff stresses that there are many problems with how these tests are marketed and consumed.

While most people who take these tests do so in search of answers about who they are, where they come from, and often, to extrapolate information about their race and ancestral lineage, what these tests actually reveal is totally unrelated to matters of identity.

According to Raff, “These tests can tell us where people in the world with whom we share ancestry live today. That doesn’t mean the same thing as where our ancestors come from, and it certainly doesn’t mean it’s who we are.” She further explains that because people in most regions of the world have migrated a huge amount over time, DNA tests such as 23andMe can’t tell a person where they’re from.

“Your geological ancestors are not the same as your genetic ancestors,” Raff tells us.

Raff gives a hypothetical example of a person who takes a 23andMe test and is surprised to see that their results show Scandinavian and Japanese genetic markers. This does not necessarily mean that the person’s ancestors are Scandinavian and Japanese; it means they share genetic markers with people who currently live in Scandinavia and Japan.