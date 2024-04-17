The No-Bake Incredibly Creamy Blueberry-Lemon Mousse I'm Making All Spring

About this time every year, I start adding blueberries to breakfast bakes, dump cakes, and everything in between. I simply cannot get enough of their rich, jammy flavor and intense indigo color. If you feel the same way, I have the perfect dessert for you. These single-serving cups layered with buttery cookie crumbs, fruity whipped blueberry-lemon mousse, and store-bought preserves come together in less than 15 minutes. Here’s how to make super-creamy blueberry-lemon mousse that’s bursting with blueberry flavor.

Why You’ll Love It

It’s literally bursting with blueberries! This fruity fluff relies on three kinds of blueberries: fresh, freeze-dried, and preserves for its gorgeous lavender hue and fruit-forward flavor.

There’s no stand mixer involved. Blueberry mousse comes together entirely in the food processor and remains stable for days, making it the perfect make-ahead dessert.

Credit: Photo: Alex Lepe; Food Styling: Rachel Perlmutter Credit: Photo: Alex Lepe; Food Styling: Rachel Perlmutter

Key Ingredients in Blueberry-Lemon Mousse

Fresh blueberries: You can’t make a blueberry dessert without fresh berries! Add a handful of the plump fruit to the mousse, but make sure to save some for garnishing.

Freeze-dried blueberries: Find them in the produce section of your grocery store or order the freeze-dried blueberries online.

Blueberry preserves: Use store-bought preserves or homemade jam to add even more blueberry flavor to the mousse.

Heavy cream: Cold heavy cream whips up light and fluffy, so make sure it is well-chilled.

Cream cheese: Use full-fat cream cheese from a block to stabilize the mousse so you can make it in advance.

Vanilla wafer cookies: Add buttery, toasted vanilla wafer crumbs to the bottom of each jar so that every serving gets a spoonful of crust.

Blueberry-Lemon Mousse Recipe

This light and creamy mousse is bursting with blueberry flavor.

Prep time 10 minutes

Cook time 4 minutes

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 medium lemon

18 to 20 vanilla wafer cookies (about 2 1/2 ounces)

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 pinches kosher salt, divided

1/2 ounce freeze-dried blueberries (about 1/2 cup)

1/2 cup granulated sugar

2 ounces cream cheese

3/4 cup fresh blueberries (about 3 1/4 ounces), plus more for garnish

1 1/2 cups cold heavy cream

4 tablespoons blueberry preserves, divided

Instructions

Finely grate the zest from 1 medium lemon (about 1 1/2 teaspoons). Juice the lemon until you have 1 tablespoon. Place 18 to 20 vanilla wafer cookies in a large zip-top bag. Seal the bag and crush the cookies with a rolling pin into fine crumbs (about 3/4 cup). Melt 2 tablespoons unsalted butter in a medium skillet over medium heat. Add the vanilla wafer crumbs and 1 pinch kosher salt. Cook until fragrant and the crumbs are toasted and fragrant, about 2 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and let cool while you make the blueberry-lemon mousse. Place 1/2 ounce freeze-dried blueberries and 1/2 cup granulated sugar in the bowl of a food processor fitted with the blade attachment. Process until finely ground into a powder, 20 to 30 seconds. Add half of the lemon zest (reserve the remaining for garnish), the lemon juice, 2 ounces cream cheese, 3/4 cup blueberries, and the remaining 1 pinch kosher salt. Process until smooth and combined, about 30 seconds. Add 1 1/2 cups cold heavy cream and process, stopping and scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed until the mousse is light and fluffy, 1 1/2 to 2 minutes. Divide the cookie crumbs between 4 (6- to 8-ounce) glasses, jars, or ramekins (about 2 tablespoons each). Transfer the mousse into a large zip-top bag and snip off one bottom corner; pipe half of the mousse into the glasses (scant 1/4 cup each). Dollop 1 heaping tablespoon blueberry preserves into each glass over the mousse and use the back of a small spoon to spread it into an even layer. Pipe the remaining mousse over the blueberry preserves (about 1/4 cup each). Garnish with the reserved lemon zest and more fresh blueberries. Serve immediately or refrigerate for at least 1 hour to serve chilled.

Recipe Notes

Make ahead: The blueberry-lemon mousse can be made, covered, and refrigerated up to 1 day ahead. Some blueberry juice may seep out upon storage, but gently stir to incorporate back into the mousse before serving. Make the vanilla wafer cookie mixture, and serve.

Storage: Leftovers can be covered and refrigerated for up to 2 days — the crumbs will soften over time.