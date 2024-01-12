What are NJ fast foods breakfast hours?
In the mood for some fast, comforting breakfast? If that's your case here are the times when you can get breakfast meals in New Jersey fast foods.
What are Chick-fil-A breakfast hours?
Unless inside a mall, all Chick-fil-A stores open at 6:30 a.m. with their breakfast menu. The chain serves breakfast items until 10:30 a.m.
Its breakfast menu includes biscuit chicken sandwiches (with or without egg and cheese), bacon, egg and cheese sandwiches on a muffin or biscuit, hash brown scrambled burrito, among other breakfast classics.
All Chick-fil-A stores remain closed on Sundays.
What time does McDonald's stop serving breakfast?
Unlike most fast food chains, McDonald's let their stores choose when to stop serving breakfast, but that time is either 10:30 a.m. or 11 a.m. The breakfast menu is available since the moment the location opens. In the case of 24-hour locations, those start serving breakfast at 5 a.m., save exceptions.
Burger King Breakfast hours?
Burger King serves breakfast immediately after they open until 10:30 a.m. Restaurants in New Jersey mostly open either at 6 a.m. or 7 a.m.
Does Popeyes has breakfast hours?
Yes. Popeyes also has a breakfast menu that includes grits, biscuit sandwiches, mac & cheese, breakfast wraps, blueberry’ n cream cheese turnovers, and cinnamon apple pie.
Breakfast is served everyday, from 6:30 a.m. through 10:30 a.m.
What about Taco Bell and Sonic's breakfast hours?
Taco Bell locations in New Jersey typically serves breakfast between 7:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. And Sonic serves breakfast all day. Enjoy.
This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: When can I get my Chick-fil-A breakfast? What about McDonald's hours?