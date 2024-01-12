What are NJ fast foods breakfast hours?

Chik-fil-A serves breakfast Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

In the mood for some fast, comforting breakfast? If that's your case here are the times when you can get breakfast meals in New Jersey fast foods.

What are Chick-fil-A breakfast hours?

Unless inside a mall, all Chick-fil-A stores open at 6:30 a.m. with their breakfast menu. The chain serves breakfast items until 10:30 a.m.

Its breakfast menu includes biscuit chicken sandwiches (with or without egg and cheese), bacon, egg and cheese sandwiches on a muffin or biscuit, hash brown scrambled burrito, among other breakfast classics.

All Chick-fil-A stores remain closed on Sundays.

Chick-fil-A is giving away free breakfast biscuits Jan. 8-13, 2024.

What time does McDonald's stop serving breakfast?

Unlike most fast food chains, McDonald's let their stores choose when to stop serving breakfast, but that time is either 10:30 a.m. or 11 a.m. The breakfast menu is available since the moment the location opens. In the case of 24-hour locations, those start serving breakfast at 5 a.m., save exceptions.

Burger King Breakfast hours?

Burger King serves breakfast immediately after they open until 10:30 a.m. Restaurants in New Jersey mostly open either at 6 a.m. or 7 a.m.

Does Popeyes has breakfast hours?

Yes. Popeyes also has a breakfast menu that includes grits, biscuit sandwiches, mac & cheese, breakfast wraps, blueberry’ n cream cheese turnovers, and cinnamon apple pie.

Breakfast is served everyday, from 6:30 a.m. through 10:30 a.m.

What about Taco Bell and Sonic's breakfast hours?

Taco Bell locations in New Jersey typically serves breakfast between 7:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. And Sonic serves breakfast all day. Enjoy.

