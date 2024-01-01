NFL Star Jalen Hurts Hits the Field in Air Jordan 4 Cleats

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

NFL star Jalen Hurts, once again, turned heads with his choice of Air Jordan cleats on Sunday.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback — who is a Jordan Brand ambassador — laced up two different pairs of Air Jordan 4 cleats to face the Arizona Cardinals on the Lincoln Financial Center field in Philadelphia.

To start the game, Hurts wore a pair that resembled one of the hottest sneakers of 2023: the Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Pine Green.” The cleat featured white leather uppers with hits of pine green throughout and neutral gray mudguards. Although the cleats aren’t available for purchase, the sneakers they were inspired by are on the resale market. For instance, StockX has them available for purchase now, with prices ranging from $344 to $752.

Jalen Hurts in the Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Pine Green” cleats. Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

As for the second pair, Hurts wore an Air Jordan 4 cleat executed in the same colors. For this pair, however, the pine green was the predominant hue and the look featured hits of white throughout.

Jalen Hurts (No. 1) in green Air Jordan 4 cleats. Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Jordan Brand announced it had signed Hurts via social media in August. Prior to the signing, the quarterback had worn Air Jordan cleats during a defining moment of his pro career.

In February, Hurts led his Eagles to Super Bowl 57 against the Kansas City Chiefs where he had one of the best games for a quarterback in NFL history. His three rushing touchdowns tied a Super Bowl record set by Denver Broncos running back Terrell Davis in 1997, and he became the league’s first player ever to pass for 300 yards, run for 70 yards, complete 70 percent of his passes and rush for three touchdowns in a game.

During the game, Hurts had Jordan Brand footwear laced up — specifically, Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 11 cleats.

