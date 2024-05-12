News from around Lane County

The view from Skinners Butte looking south on Willamette Street in Eugene, Oregon.

Eugene to host second annual Tea Festival

Eugene will host its second annual Tea Festival on Sunday, May 26 at the Farmers Market Pavilion and Plaza in downtown Eugene from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The tea festival will include free tea tastings from at least 45 different tea brands, food carts, and a marketplace full of teas, tea ware, and art.

"I am delighted to be hosting our second annual tea festival in Eugene," said festival founder Madelaine Au. "I hope our second year will inspire even more connections as we collectively build up the tea community together."

The festival will offer inclusive admission so residents can attend the festival for free. For those who would like to support the festival, a commemorative cup will be available for $10 through general admission.

-Haleigh Kochanski

Greenhill Humane Society hosts 31st Annual Bark in the Park event

Greenhill Humane Society will host its 31st annual Bark in the Park event and fundraiser at Alton Baker Park on Sunday, May 19.

"Bark in the Park is one big party for pups and their people," said Sarah Bouzad, Greenhill's community engagement and events manager. "This is one of Greenhill's biggest fundraisers and we hope to raise much-needed funds to care for the vulnerable pets in Lane County."

According to Greenhill Humane Society, the event draws over 1,000 people and their pups every year. The shelter's goal is to raise $100,000 to help care for 5,000 animals in 2024.

Event festivities include a 2K, 5K, and 10K run or walk, canine activities, vendor booths, food trucks, demonstrations, contests, prizes, and more. Runners can participate as an individual with or without a dog.

Greenhill says 100% of donations go towards helping animals:

Every $5 can help feed an animal for a day.

Every $15 can help provide a microchip for a pet.

Every $35 raised can help provide vaccines.

Every $75 raised can help provide a spay or neuter surgery.

Activities will begin at 7 a.m. on Sunday, May 19 and will conclude at noon at Alton Baker Park.

Registration deadlines are as follows:

Pre-registration until Saturday, May 18 is $35 and includes a doggie bandana or $50 with a doggie bandana and a t-shirt for humans. Children 12 and under are free to register and may purchase a t-shirt.

Day-of registration is $40 with a doggie bandana or $55 with a doggie bandana and a t-shirt.

Fundraising registration is free and involves raising money but not participating in the event.

Further information about Greenhill Humane Society and Bark in the Park can be found at www.green-hill.org.

-Haleigh Kochanski

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: News in brief: Headlines from Eugene and the rest of Lane County