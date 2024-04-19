Newly crowned Miss Arkansas USA talks mental health awareness

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Madeline Bohlman was crowned Miss Arkansas USA on April 14, and she plans to spread awareness of mental health treatment options as well as compete in the Miss USA pageant.

Bohlman is a Fort Smith native and a student at the University of Arkansas. Bohlman also holds the title of Miss Northwest Arkansas. She represented Northwest Arkansas at the Miss Arkansas USA pageant in Oklahoma City.

KNWA/FOX24 had the chance to sit down with Madeline to see what her next steps are. One of Madeline’s main initiatives revolves around mental health and spreading awareness about the available treatment options.

“This was a topic that hit close to home because I have dealt with mental health concerns before, and I want to be that light,” Bohlman said.

To her fans, she emphasized that she is “just a message away, you can find me on my Instagram and come talk to me. I’ve been there. I know where you’re at. Not everyone struggles with the same things, but there are always ways to help yourself. I think even just taking that first step to ask for help is everything”.

Madeline will be traveling to compete in the Miss USA pageant this August.

