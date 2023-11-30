Never lose track of your keys, wallet, or purse: Tile trackers are on sale, starting at $16

When you’re in a hurry to get out the door, there’s nothing worse than finding yourself in a frenzied search for your keys, phone or wallet. Thanks to the geniuses who created Tile trackers, though, you’ll never have to miss your ride or be late to an appointment again just because of absentmindedness. Of course, first you'll have to remember to buy one (or two or three)! Luckily, there are a whole bunch of them on sale at Amazon, including our faves, the Slim and the Sticker. And we'd be remiss if we didn't mention that they make great stocking stuffers ... ahem.

Why is this a good deal?

Not only are these Tiles still at the same price they were for Black Friday, but it's also worth pointing out that thisis the lowest-ever price for the Slim. See? It already works — it helped you find a way to save!

Why do I need this?

How does it work? Download the Tile app, sync it up to the Tile, then slide it into an empty card slot in your wallet and/or toss it in your backpack. Now you can rest easy knowing that if you misplace that item, you can simply log into the app and prompt it to sound a (pretty loud) alarm as long as you’re within 250 feet of Bluetooth range. But what if you lose the Tile itself, you ask? An entire, fully anonymous Tile Tracker community is on call to help — these users all have the ability to send location updates to your phone. Strength in numbers!

Plus, these puppies are water-resistant, so there's no need to worry about them getting bested by rain or steamy conditions at the gym.

Never again lose your wallet, phone, keys — or mind — again. (Photo: Amazon)

What reviewers say

Take it from this happy customer: "My wallet was lost. I kept getting pings about its whereabouts around town. Finally was able to track it to a garbage can. Never would have known if I hadn't heard the song. So gross digging it out, but got it back!"

"This saved my relationship, seriously!" raved one relieved spouse. "If your husband is CONSTANTLY losing their wallet. YOU NEED THIS! We have not had one argument since I ordered this amazing device. 10/10 — highly recommend!"

"The only downside is that the battery is not replaceable, so I will have to buy a new Tile Slim when the battery dies. However, Tile offers a discounted replacement program for its customers, so that’s not a big issue for me," wrote another shopper.

Other Tile tracker deals

Tile Tile Sticker $20 $30 Save $10 Tired of always having to solve The Case of the Missing Remote? This model is great for household items — just use one of the included adhesive pads (i.e., stickers!) to place it on anything from your phone to your favorite water bottle, and never spend hours searching for them again. $20 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:

Headphones and earbuds

Amazon Ziuty Wireless Earbuds $18 $30 Save $12 If you're ready to ditch the corded headphones for wireless earbuds but don't feel like shelling out for AirPods, this pair from Ziuty is a great affordable alternative. Reviewers rave about the "immersive stereo sound," and you'll get up to five hours of listening on a single charge. Wear 'em while you're working out, walking the dog or making calls. Get them for 40% off! $18 at Amazon

Amazon Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones $299 $349 Save $50 Bose headphones are admittedly a splurge, but this new pair is $100 off (the lowest price we've seen!). With up to 24 hours of battery life, Quiet and Aware modes, comfy ear cups and top-tier noise-cancellation, they're worth their price tag and then some. $299 at Amazon

TVs and home entertainment

Amazon Amazon 32-Inch Fire TV $110 $200 Save $90 This top-rated telly checks all the right boxes: High-def visuals? Check. Dolby Digital Plus audio? Check. Alexa Voice Search? Check! Plus, you'll be able to watch millions of shows and movies from different streaming platforms all in one convenient place — and as far as prices go, you won't find better than this. $110 at Amazon

Amazon Vizio 40-Inch Smart TV $168 $230 Save $62 Enjoy football, Hallmark movies and all of your favorite streamers on this 40-inch smart TV, which has 1080p HD resolution and LED backlight to bring you clear, vibrant visuals. It's also equipped with Apple AirPlay and Chromecast, allowing you to watch anything from your phone or tablet right on your TV, and it has more than 140 apps — including Netflix, Disney+ and YouTube — built in for instant easy access. We've never seen the price dip lower than this, so it's a great time to buy! $168 at Amazon

Amazon Insignia 24-Inch Fire TV $65 $120 Save $55 Insignia's 24-inch TV is a popular choice thanks to its 1,080-pixel resolution and Fire TV capabilities — you can stream more than a million shows and movies. And now, the TV's already low price is even lower than before. The Alexa-equipped remote makes it easy to flip through channels using just your voice. We've yet to see it go on sale for less. $65 at Amazon

Tablets and tech

Amazon Apple AirTag, 4-Pack $80 $99 Save $19 with coupon Never lose your luggage, purse — anything, really — again. Just toss one of these smart tags inside the item you want to track, and you'll be alerted of its whereabouts via your phone. This pack is down to one of the best prices we've seen! Save $19 with coupon $80 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick $20 $40 Save $20 Tired of contending with a menagerie of remotes every time you want to watch TV? Stop the insanity with this Fire TV Stick — it can replace 'em all! You'll be able to effortlessly switch between the news, sports, live TV and your favorite streaming platforms for easy access to millions of shows and movies, plus watch over 300,000 titles for free via the included apps. Want to use voice control to navigate? Yup, it's got Alexa built in, too. This is the lowest price we've seen! $20 at Amazon

Amazon Loveledi Portable Charger, 2-Pack $20 $30 Save $10 If you get stressed when you're out and about and notice your phone's battery is at 13%, this portable charger duo is a must. They're slim and compact enough to keep stashed in your bag at all times, and each one has two USB ports for charging multiple devices at a time. Keep one for yourself and give one as a stocking stuffer ... or not! At 45% off, this is one of the lowest prices we've seen since spring. $20 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Generation) $23 $50 Save $27 This little orb does more than just play music — it also gives you access to Alexa, who you can ask about pretty much anything under the sun, and can be used as an alarm clock. Down to just $23, this is the best price we're seeing on the internet. $23 at Amazon