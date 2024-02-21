Never drop fries in the dreaded 'car crack' again with this $20 'Shark Tank' gadget

As a writer and editor who handles all things organizing and cleaning, I can't get enough of a good problem-solving product. And I thought I knew about (and bought) them all: clear shoeboxes for storing everything from lightbulbs to gift bows; divided organizers for junk-drawer bliss; lazy Susans for my spices and condiments. All the usual suspects. But then I came across a solution to a pesky problem that floored me: The Drop Stop. This $25 gizmo (now $20 for Prime members) fills the gap between your car seat and the center console — you know, the abyss that swallows everything from pens to chicken nuggets.

I can't tell you how many times I've dropped my iPhone into the car-crack abyss, subsequently scratching my hands and messing up my manicure in the process of digging it out. Even worse: having to stop the car to move the seat and unearth it (talk about first-world problems).

A standout from my favorite show of all time, Shark Tank, the Drop Stop seat-gap filler will solve your butterfinger issues in the car — and it’s a whole lot safer than searching for things while you're driving.

The Drop Stop car wedge fills that pesky gap.

Made of squishy neoprene, the Drop Stop conforms to fit any car's seat gap, and the material easily wipes clean (I know this because a Werther's Original popped out of my mouth and onto the Drop Stop — but at least it didn't fall into the gap, never to be seen again). Not convinced it's necessary? Perhaps you should grab a flashlight and check out your car's crevices to see what's in there. Then we'll talk.

As a mom of two kids, I'm always in the car shuttling little ones back and forth. And the things that have fallen into that gap are unbelievable: lanyards, Shopkins, M&Ms, markers, credit cards, keys, change, earrings, mascara, almonds, bottle caps, fries, gum, candy wrappers, breath mints, rings, gummy worms ... need I say more?

Since the Drop Stop is black, just like the rabbit hole it covers, it’s nice and discreet — I barely notice it’s there. To install it, you just slide it over the seat belt catch (there’s a slot). It even moves with the seat when you go forward or back.

This is one of those products that I never realized I needed because I didn’t know it existed. But now that I have one, I’ll never go back to leaving my gap unattended. Will you?

