Netflix Releases Trailer for Dave Chappelle's 'The Dreamer'

Netflix has officially released the trailer for Dave Chappelle's upcoming comedy special. The trailer for The Dreamer is now available on the Netflix platform ahead of the release.

The trailer receives a narration by Morgan Freeman, who also makes a special appearance alongside Chappelle. In the trailer, Freeman can be heard saying, "What do you dream about? Not the dreams you have in your sleep: the ones you hold in your heart. Don't be intimidated by the audacity of your dream — be inspired by it. What happens to a dream deferred? Lucky for Dave, he doesn't know."

The upcoming comedy special comes after his 2021 Netflix special, The Closer. Following that, Chappelle became a controversial figure when he made jokes about transgender people, which led to company walkouts that year. While Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos originally defended the comedian, he quickly said he "screwed up" when Chappelle begun facing backlash. The Dreamer was filmed in Chappelle's hometown of Washington, D.C. at the Lincoln Theatre and marks his seventh special with the streamer.

Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer premieres on Netflix on December 31. Watch the trailer over at Netflix.