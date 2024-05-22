Nestlé to debut Vital Pursuit healthy food brand for Ozempic, Wegovy medication users

Nestlé's Sandwich Melts Southwest Chicken Fajita is part of its new Vital Pursuit brand designed to support GLP-1 users.

Nestlé is launching a new food line next year meant to support Americans who use weight-management medications like Ozempic and Wegovy.

Vital Pursuit is the food company's first brand designed to offer a balanced diet for GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) users, as well as anyone on hoping to manage their weight.

The brand will feature high-protein products filled with fiber and essential nutrients. The frozen format meals will include protein pasta, whole grain bowls, sandwich melts and pizzas priced at $4.99 and under.

"As the use of medications to support weight loss continues to rise, we see an opportunity to serve those consumers," Nestlé North America CEO Steve Presley said in a news release. "Vital Pursuit provides accessible, great-tasting food options that support the needs of consumers in this emerging category."

The brand will be available in the U.S. early next year at the end of the fourth 2024 financial quarter.

Brand to offer gluten-free, air-fryer options

In addition to high protein, the products will contain vitamin A, potassium, calcium and iron. The brand will also offer gluten-free options, and multiple air fryer-ready items, Nestlé said.

"We know that every consumer on a health journey has individualized needs and considerations, and having options to support those needs will continue to play an important role," Nestlé USA Meals Division President Tom Moe said.

The popularity of GLP-1 receptor drugs has grown immensely with consumers. Quarterly sales of anti-obesity drugs surpassed $1.1 billion midway through 2023, according to a report from the Congressional Budget Office.

Last year one in 60 adults were prescribed a GLP-1 medication, according to the American Pharmacists Association, and the number is expected to rise.

Contributing: Ken Alltucker

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Nestlé to launch food line for Ozempic and Wegovy medication users