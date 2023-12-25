Need a very last-minute present? Give the gift of knowledge with a MasterClass subscription

I know I can’t be the only one who finds some people to be notoriously hard to shop for. For you, it might be your mom who doesn’t want you to spend a dime on her. Or your older brother who just goes out and buys exactly what he wants. Or your dad who is just plain ... difficult.

When in doubt, MasterClass is the answer. In case you’re one of the rare few who hasn’t seen the ads, MasterClass is an e-learning platform with a buffet of online courses taught by leaders in their respective fields. It’s arguably one of the best last-minute gifts you can give!

You can give someone on your list a membership for as little as $10 a month. Planning to use a different device than the person you're gifting it to? Then pick up the Duo membership for $15 a month, so you can watch videos at the same time on different devices.

There's truly a class for everyone. Lessons run the gamut — leadership tips from Bill Clinton, styling sessions with Queer Eye's Tan France, makeup classes with Bobbi Brown, voice sessions with Christina Aguilera, comedy coaching with Steve Martin and creative writing with Judy Blume (yep, that Judy Blume).

An annual membership will give you access to over 180 courses taught by leaders in their respective craft. On average, classes have about 20 lessons that run about 10 minutes long. Case in point: Samuel L. Jackson's class on acting has 21 lessons and is nearly 5 hours long, so you'll have ample time to see how the Oscar nominee has created some of Hollywood's most iconic characters.

Go for something more practical like Gordan Ramsey's cooking class or use this time to tap into subjects you know very little about (like, say, learning all about space exploration from the former commander of the International Space Station). Stream the classes anytime, anywhere — or if you opt for the Duo membership, you can download them for offline viewing.

Take a peek at some of the courses available

Your Holiday Shopping Guide: See all of our gift guides in one spot. We've got unique gift ideas for all the different people in your life — men, women, teens, kids, you name it.

How we find and select deals: Our deal-hunting team of award-winning writers and editors are seasoned experts in their fields (tech, style, home, beauty), many with 20+ years of experience. This team works diligently to bring you the best sales, deals and price drops. Our unbiased experts maintain strict editorial integrity: We only feature items we believe will save you money.