Need a flowy dress for vacation? This flattering frock will take you from the pool to dinner — and it's on sale

As far as we're concerned, Memorial Day is already here — it's not just a single date on the calendar, but an entire vibe, a feeling, a lifestyle. This glorious summer kickoff means we're in peak travel season. Before jetting off on that much-needed beach trip, don't forget the most important thing: a good vacation dress. The flowy and fabulous Anranbess Casual Tiered Maxi Dress deserves a spot in your suitcase. And right now, it's just $33.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

For just over $30, you'll get a comfortable dress you can wear to the beach, pool, exploring and for dinner. Translation: You'll definitely get your money's worth.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Loose and flowy, this classic silhouette features a crew neck and thick straps for a little coverage while still showing off some skin. Made of a light polyester blend, the skirt effortlessly and gracefully flows down the body without clinging to it. And there are pockets, which pretty much seals the deal, right?

Throw it on over your bathing suit on your way down to the pool or slip into it before grabbing your morning coffee. Pair it with some comfortable sneakers for mid-day excursions (we're talking shopping trips, obviously). Finally, when the sun sets, style it with some classic heels or dressy sandals to look your best for a romantic dinner — whether it's on the beach at sunset or your favorite neighborhood restaurant.

The deal is so good, why not grab the dress in multiple colors? (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Amazon shoppers are smitten with this throw-on-and-go staple.

Pros 👍

"The empire waist falls perfectly to camouflage my pouchy belly," explains one happy reviewer. "But because the top is fitted, it doesn’t look at all frumpy, as many comfy dresses do." The same reviewer loved it so much they ended up ordering a second one in gray.

"Very flattering," starts one Amazon shopper. "[The dress is] not too sheer, but light enough to not get too hot in it." A second customer noted that the dress isn't see-through, adding that they "can't wait to wear it" on an upcoming vacation.

Meanwhile, this fashionista offered up some fun styling tips with their five-star review: "Add a jean jacket or light jacket. Or put a white tee underneath. A very versatile wardrobe staple...Wear it to the office, or on a casual dinner date. I plan to wear it in Italy with a pair of walking tennis shoes or sandals. So many options!"

Cons 👎

If you're on the shorter side and looking for a midi-length dress, read on. "I love the color and how it flows at the bottom. However, it’s too long," explains one four-star reviewer. "I was going to return it, [but] I changed my mind and decided to get it altered instead. That’s just how much I like it."

Another user agreed, noting: "Very nice dress. Just know it is very long. Read the size chart to see if it will work for you."

One final shopper pointed out that the color they initially bought looked different when they opened up the package. "It fits me well, it's really comfortable and I've received several compliments when I've worn it," they started. "However...the color is off. It was pictured and described as a dark blue, almost purplish. What I received is more like a dark gray."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

Grace & Stella Hyaluronic Acid Serum $12 $20 Save $8 with coupon See at Amazon

Waterpik Cordless Pearl Water Flosser $70 See at Amazon

Nicebay Hair Dryer Brush $30 $57 Save $27 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Style

Adidas Athletic Cushioned Quarter Socks, 6-Pairs $11 $22 Save $11 See at Amazon

Anrabess T-Shirt Dress $34 $53 Save $19 See at Amazon

Wirarpa High-Waisted Underwear, 4-Pack $20 $31 Save $11 See at Amazon

Bali One Smooth U Ultra-Light Bra $20 $48 Save $28 See at Amazon

Hanes Jersey Pocket Shorts $9 $16 Save $7 See at Amazon