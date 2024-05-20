NC chocolate shop up for best in country again; Here’s how you can vote

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A chocolatier in Raleigh is once again up for the top shop in the country by USA Today’s lifestyle and travel vertical.

Videri Chocolate Factory is a nominee for 10best.com’s 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards for Best Independent Chocolate Shop. Last year, the Raleigh confectioner came in ninth in the same category for the site.

From 2023: Raleigh chocolatier voted one of the top 10 best chocolate shops in the U.S.

In addition to selling chocolate treats like bars and bonbons, Videri also offers guests tours of their chocolate factory on W. Davie St. in downtown Raleigh as well as tasting events.

Voting in this category is open until noon Eastern time on June 10. Each person can vote once per day. The winning shops will be released in a top 10 list on June 19.

Fellow North Carolina shop French Broad Chocolate is also a nominee again this year. The Asheville business, which has both a factory and cafe along the French Broad River as well as a popular lounge downtown, came in tenth in 2023, just behind Videri.

