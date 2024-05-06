Native plants more at upcoming Mountain Maryland Festival

GARRETT COUNTY, MD ― Celebrate the critical connection between native plants, people and wildlife at the ninth annual Mountain Maryland Native Plant Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 11 at New Germany State Park.

Volunteers, park staff, native plant nurseries, artisans, and conservation groups have teamed up to provide this festival highlighting the importance of native plants in the landscape. The event, always held on the second Saturday in May, features guided walks, talks by experts, natural resource information, native plants and nature-themed artisan items. The festival is free. Contact vendors directly about placing advanced orders for pick-up on the day of the event.

A great variety of plants native to the Mid-Atlantic region will be available for sale from four nurseries: Wood Thrush Native Plant Nursery ― Floyd, Virginia; Evergreen Heritage Center ― Mount Savage, Maryland; Native Roots Inc. ― Mineral Wells, West Virginia; and Wild Spirit Native Plants ― Thurmont, Maryland. Each of these vendors offer plants native to Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia that have been propagated from seed, division, or cuttings.

In addition to native plants there will be a large variety of nature-themed items offered for sale. Artisans include: Marta Fiscus Photography, Cumberland, Maryland, (award-winning macro photos); Peggy Nixon Designs, Salisbury (hand-painted slates and note cards); Keen and Bright, Swanton, Maryland (glass creations); Peasant’s Parcel, Capon Bridge, West Virginia (grow your own mushrooms); and Appalachian Wax Works, Oakland, Maryland (quality goods from the beehive).

Attendees will also have an opportunity to visit information and education displays created by conservation organizations and government agencies. Experts will be available to help answer questions about native plant and natural resource topics. Returning groups include: American Forest Foundation, Garrett County Solid Waste & Recycling, Evergreen Heritage Center, Maryland Department of Agriculture ― Spotted Lanternfly Program, Garrett Trails, Maryland Conservation Corps, Garrett County Forestry Board, University of Maryland Extension ― Garrett County Master Gardeners, Friends of New Germany State Park, and Maryland Native Plant Society. New participants this year include the Garrett Soil Conservation District and West Virginia Chapter of The American Chestnut Foundation.

A variety of walks and programs will teach young and old about the amazing world of native plants. Nature activities will begin at the Maryland Conservation Corps ’display, and include ranger-guided walks and a unique Bingo game. There will also be three formal presentations geared for adults:

“Restoring Ecological Services with Native Plant Gardening” ― Jen Johnson, owner/operator of Native Roots Inc., will discuss how native plants are the foundation to providing critical habitat and food for native insects that support wildlife as well as people. She will describe how we can increase and protect the biodiversity of native plants and animals that provide vital ecosystem services on which we all depend.

“Super Tough Wildflowers” ― Ian Caton, owner/operator of Wood Thrush Native Plant Nursery, will provide an introduction to wildflowers that have proven to be particularly reliable and tough under the most adverse conditions, including drought, flooding, extreme heat, hard-pan soils, deer, invasive species, and damage from over-enthusiastic pets, children, and spouses.

“Reading Between the Lines” ― Mitch Hall, director of Landcare Services at Fourth River Workers Guild, Pittsburgh, will describe how to interpret, plan, and implement conservation and ecological goals in residential landscape. He will help learn how to look differently at property, assess what's already going on, and pick the best native plants for the property.

Because of limited cell service at New Germany State Park, vendors may not be able to handle credit cards. Only snacks and drinks are available at the Lake House, so pack a picnic lunch and spend the day.

