Native culture highlighted at Rail Yards Market Indigenous Peoples’ Day event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rail Yards Market helped celebrate all things Indigenous this weekend, recognizing the deep cultures that are found throughout the Land of Enchantment.

New Mexico is home to 19 pueblos with their culture engrained throughout the state. The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center said much of the culture still centers around the Pueblo core values like love, respect, and balance.

The market celebrated the Indigenous Peoples’ Day event by allowing artists to share a piece of their culture with the rest of the community.

The event offered local, Indigenous goodies, and tables focusing on equity and inclusion such as the Indigenous Women Rising and Native American Affairs.

