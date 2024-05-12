As National Teacher Appreciation Week closes, think of the difference one teacher can make

When you think of your time in school, from kindergarten to 12th grade, who was your favorite teacher?

The educator who enters your mind might be the one who made learning the most fun, organized the best field trips or encouraged you to try something new. You might think of a teacher who believed in you so much, you believed in yourself for the first time. Maybe they helped you overcome a specific challenge, changed your life or just made you love learning.

I can think of a few of my own teachers who not only influenced my educational journey, but inspired me to become an educator myself. Over the last two decades, I have had the pleasure of working in multiple public school systems and collaborating with districts throughout southwest Missouri. As a superintendent, nearing the end of another school year triggers a time to reflect on the strides students have made with the support of caring teachers and staff. Additionally, as National Teacher Appreciation Week closes, I have an “attitude of gratitude” for those who contribute to the foundation of our future leaders, doctors, educators, lawyers, farmers and beyond.

Across the Ozarks, we are fortunate to have many great school districts that are staffed with loving teachers, leaders and support staff, all of whom make a difference each and every day. I would like to publicly thank ALL the teachers in our region for their selfless service to students and relentless commitment to their growth. Teachers guide and encourage students as they master academics, contribute to positive classroom culture and gain leadership opportunities. Teachers instill values like hard work, grit, determination, creativity, passion and confidence. All of their efforts support students’ overall development on their way to being successful adults, making a life-long impact.

While their work is both honorable and memorable, being an educator is not an easy calling. It is one that follows you home, to the grocery store, to church or youth ball games. Nevertheless, teachers and staff work tirelessly to help students develop and reach their goals. Some of those students have physical disabilities, academic difficulties or mental health concerns. Some may be academically gifted, while some may be medically fragile. Others have challenges at home, such as the grief of losing a parent or caregiver. Many students, unfortunately, struggle with health, hunger and hygiene needs. Others struggle with substance use or may not live in a safe environment. Our teachers and support staff welcome ALL children on a daily basis into their classrooms, and they do so in a loving and caring manner.

Teachers are more than educators alone — they are mentors, cheerleaders and role models who shape the future of our community and our world. We know them, because they’ve stood at the front of the classroom where each of us once sat as students.

I was reminded of this recently when visiting a 2nd grade classroom with 7- and 8-year-olds, watching students during a classroom meeting as they started their school day. The teacher asked students to show how they were feeling by holding up their fingers. If a student held up five fingers — as most did — they were feeling great. One finger meant they were having a tough day. One young man vulnerably lifted two fingers. Another student asked if he would be willing to share why he was struggling. He shared that he was concerned because his grandpa was having surgery that day. Instantly, his teacher and classmates knew he needed some extra support. I was so proud to see compassion in action. That day, our students gained more from their teacher than just mastery of learning standards, they learned a valuable lesson on how to be a kind friend as well.

This is just one example of the incredible work happening in classrooms in Republic — and across the region — every day.

I am beyond thankful for those who choose to pursue such a rewarding profession, though it can be challenging at times. I encourage southwest Missourians to join me in uniting for teachers and staff serving in public education. Their work deserves to be celebrated, as they shape the future. They’ve surely shaped mine, and likely yours as well.

Where would you be without that one teacher?

Matt Pearce is superintendent of the Republic school district.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Pearce: One teacher can make all the difference