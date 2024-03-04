It’s National Snack Day! Vote on the TODAY anchors’ favorite snacks

Today is an important day for those who consider snacktime to be the most important meal of the day.

Monday, March 4 is National Snack Day. According to stats collected by Hubscore, 73% of consumers snack at least twice a day.

But which snack is the most beloved of all? According to Hubscore, out of 20 trending snacks, Lays took home top prize in New York, but Rice Krispies Treats emerged as the nation’s favorite snack, winning in a whopping 18 states.

But the TODAY anchors’ favorite snacks deviate from these results. Here are their peckish picks:

Which of the anchors’ favorite snacks is your favorite? Vote here:

This article was originally published on TODAY.com