National Peach Cobbler Day? The chain serving free helpings, plus local spots to get it

Cowboy Chicken's peach cobbler will be offered free of charge in honor of National Peach Cobbler Day, Saturday April 13.

Saturday is National Peach Cobbler Day and Dallas-based Cowboy chicken is celebrating by offering guests complimentary servings of its Jeanette’s homemade peach cobbler.

Cowboy Chicken has two Oklahoma City metro-area locations — 13801 N. Pennsylvania Ave. and 410 S Bryant in Edmond — and both will be dishing out helpings of the made fresh daily dessert.

A menu favorite since the restaurant's start in 1981, Jeanette’s homemade peach cobbler is served hot and can be enjoyed after a meal of Cowboy Chicken classics like wood-fired rotisserie chicken, newer menu items like Nashville hot chicken tenders and wings or just as a treat on its own.

“Jeanette’s homemade peach cobbler is named after our founder Phil Sanders’ wife,” says Sean Kennedy, president and CEO of Cowboy Chicken. “The cobbler was one of Phil’s favorites for Jeanette to make. It’s a simple and delicious recipe and has also been a favorite for guests since Phil started Cowboy Chicken.”

Guests are invited to stop by any Cowboy Chicken location between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday for a free serving; no purchase is necessary.

While Cowboy Chicken is serving peach cobbler up for free, there are a few other local spots to grab some peach cobbler — or crisp in one case — as well. No word on any specials to honor the day at the following locations.

George's Happy Hog Bar-B-Q, 712 Culbertson Drive

For just $3.79 a serving you can get your hands on some of George's homemade peach cobbler. I highly recommend planning ahead and making sure to leave some room if you're eating it with your meal, because portion sizes at George's are sure to fill you up.

Saturday Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Kitchen by B&B Catering, 4709 N Lincoln Blvd.

Not all peach cobblers are made with the love of a grandmother, but according to The Kitchen, theirs is. In fact it's "G-mama's recipe" and it's a double-crust cobbler, which if you know anything about peach cobbler means it's made with extra love. Get some for $5.95 a serving, according to their website.

Saturday Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In this 2015 file photo, pie shells are stacked at Pie Junkie in Oklahoma City. (Photo by Sarah Phipps, The Oklahoman)

Pie Junkie, 1711 NW 16 Street

Ok, so a peach crisp isn't exactly the same as a peach cobbler, but you can order ahead and get a whole crisp for your family from Pie Junkie and then no one can be upset with you for not sharing. Or eat the whole thing by yourself, who am I to tell you how to live your life?

Visit https://piejunkie.com/our-pies to order in advance and see the daily pie listing.

Saturday Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Where to get peach cobbler in OKC for National Peach Cobbler Day