National Park Week celebrated throughout the country to honor beauty of protected sites

From the breathtaking views of the Grand Canyon in the north to the saguaro-studded deserts in the south, 22 of Arizona's National Parks will welcome visitors during National Park Week, running from April 20 to April 28.

On Saturday, the first day of the nine-day-long recognition, entrance fees will be waived for the more than 400 national parks throughout the country, according to the National Park Service.

Although fees return Sunday, each day of the week highlights a different reason for keeping natural wonders protected for generations to come.

The NPS says the recognition honors all the nation's parks and works to "preserve natural and cultural heritage and provide recreation opportunities in places across the country."

What special events will the National Park Service be hosting?

Aside from the single day of free admission April 20, the NPS have different events across the country to celebrate the national parks.

On Earth Day, April 22, the National Park Service calls for volunteers at different events that highlight the active need to help clean the parks.

'But why?': Investigators seek 2 men recorded destroying Lake Mead ancient rock formation

On April 27, the NPS will host Junior Ranger Day with both in-person and online activities that give kids and adults the chance to learn about what it's like to be the people who keep forests safe.

A full list of daily occurrences for the parks service can be found on the agency's website.

What national parks are in Arizona?

Arizona's 22 national parks are spread throughout the state and vary between a rich selection of geography, from the canyon-lined waterways of Lake Mead, to the fossilized remains of the petrified forest.

Also included in the NPS list of protected sites in Arizona were the remains of indigenous communities and Spanish colonial settlements.

Spread throughout much of the state, seven of the national parks are in northern Arizona, a part of the state still warming as the spring months make for great conditions to explore the parks.

The NPS recommended travelers plan ahead to enjoy their trip in both the most exciting and safest way possible.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Here's how you can get outside and enjoy Arizona's national parks