National Hispanic Cultural Center hosts second health fair

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Hispanic Cultural Center held its second annual health fair on Sunday.

The free event provided health care services, resources, and education to the community.

All attendees to the Día de Salud Health Fair had access to screenings like blood pressure checks, glucose screenings, and immunizations.

The festival also promoted relaxation with chair massages and food demonstrations throughout the day.

