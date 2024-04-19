National Cold Brew Day 2024 deals: Where to get free coffee and discounts on Saturday

This Saturday is April 20, and while most people associate the 4/20 date with marijuana, the date also celebrates another popular item: coffee, specifically of the cold brew variety.

Saturday is National Cold Brew Day and coffee shops and producers across the country, such as Dunkin', Pilot and Scooter's Coffee, are offering customers discounts and freebies on their products.

Whether you need some cold brew before partaking in your 4/20 activities or after, customers will have some options to choose from this Saturday. Here's a roundup of all the deals and discounts you can get in honor of National Cold Brew Day.

Dunkin' offers free cold brew with purchase on National Cold Brew Day

Dunkin' is celebrating National Cold Brew Day by offering Dunkin' Rewards members a free cold brew, including cold foam, flavor shots and swirl customizations, with any purchase through the Dunkin' app on Saturday.

Dunkin' Rewards members can get a free cold brew, including cold foam, flavor shots and swirl customizations, with any purchase through the Dunkin' app on Saturday, April 20.

Get free cold brew at Pilot on Saturday

Pilot is offering free cold brew at more than 500 participating locations on April 20, the company told USA TODAY.

Customers can redeem the offer for one free cup of cold brew through the myRewards Plus app and the offer includes Pilot's newest flavor, Toffee Cold Brew.

Pilot customers can get one free cup of cold brew through the myRewards Plus app on Saturday, April 20, and the offer includes Pilot's newest flavor, Toffee Cold Brew.

Scooter's Coffee offers $1 cold brews on National Cold Brew Day

Customers can get $1 medium cold brews at all Scooter's Coffee locations on Saturday, the company said in a news release. The deal is only available April 20 and must be redeemed through the Scooter's mobile app.

Customers can scan their mobile app at the store or place a mobile order to redeem the offer. Additions and substitutions are extra, the company said.

In addition to their traditional cold brew, the company is also including its Cinnamon Créme Cold Brew as part of the deal.

La Colombe offers deal for National Cold Brew Day

Customers can celebrate National Cold Brew Day with a free 11-oz can of La Colombe's new "World's Frothiest Draft Latte" made with cold brew, the company said.

Customers can get their free can anywhere you can find La Colombe, including at your local La Colombe café. For more information, visit LaColombe.com.

Paris Baguette offers $3 cold brews on Saturday

On April 20, rewards members at participating U.S. and Canada Paris Baguette locations can get a $3 medium cold brew, the company told USA TODAY.

Gabe Hauari is a national trending news reporter at USA TODAY. You can follow him on X @GabeHauari or email him at Gdhauari@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: National Cold Brew Day Deals: Get free coffee, discounts Saturday