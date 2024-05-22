National Boat Safety Week: Officials share tips ahead of busy Memorial Day weekend

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. (WFXR) — No matter if you are diving into the water this Memorial Day, or spending time with friends and loved ones, officials across the state advise the community to stay safe.

May 18, kicked off National Boat Safety Week. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is encouraging those planning to take their boats out on the water, or swim, to be careful.

“Whether you are in a kayak, or a motor boat, or you are swimming off of your dock, when someone loses a loved one it’s not just that person. It’s their family, it’s their mom their dad, their brother, their, sister,” said Shelby Couch, with the DWR. “It goes across the gamut and affects the whole community.”

The department says several factors go into staying safe on the water. This includes having the necessary safety gear, letting someone know when you are headed out and plan to return, and staying hydrated.

When using water skis, tubes, surfboards, and similar devices, the DWR shared the following tips:

All boats towing a water skier(s) or other persons on towed devices must have one of the following: Persons being towed must be wearing a USCG-approved life jacket or

There must be an observer on the boat (in addition to the operator) who is in a position to observe the progress of the skier. A person(s) being towed on water skis or other device may not operate recklessly or dangerously. A person(s) being towed on water skis or another device may not operate while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, including prescription narcotics and illegal drugs. The operator of the boat towing a water skier(s) or person(s) on another towing device may not manipulate or control the boat to cause the person(s) being towed to collide with any object or person. Water skiing behind a motorboat (or towing of people on other devices) is allowed only between one-half hour before sunrise to one-half hour after sunset. Water skiing behind a PWC (or towing of people on other devices) is allowed only between sunrise to sunset.

According to the DWR, a safe speed is less than the maximum. When you are passing a law enforcement vessel or emergency services vessel that is within 200 feet of any law enforcement, should go at the slowest speed possible to not impact the activities of the vessel.

Virginia’s law states boat operators with a blood alcohol concentration of .08% or more by weight are considered under the influence. This is a Class I misdemeanor and can result in up to a $2,500 fine or a year in jail.

For more safety tips on the water, visit the DWR website.

