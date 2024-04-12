National ASL Day is coming up. Here's how you can learn some sign language.

American Sign Language Day is April 15, and the hashtag #ASL has gained billions of views on social media since 2023.

What's spiked viewers' interest? The work of ASL interpreters has gone viral and gained popularity on the video app TikTok over the last year. Social media users have been impressed by the incredible rhythm and groove interpreters have demonstrated at concerts and performances.

A TikTok video posted by the NFL's account showing interpreter Justina Miles at Rihanna's 2023 halftime performance had more than 5 million likes.

"In general, social media draws attention to things that the public are not privy to in their everyday lives," said Cory Wys, an ASL expert and course advisor at Promova. "And ASL interpretation is one of those things right now."

As social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram continue to garner interest in ASL, plenty of people are looking to learn how to sign themselves. Here are some ways you can pick up a few signs this year.

A free course with Promova

On ASL Day, April 15, Promova is launching a free ASL course.

The course includes 12 lessons that cover the basics of ASL, according to a news release. It teaches greetings, expressing gratitude, asking for things and ordering food and drinks. The course also covers communication in emergency situations such as warning about fire or the need to call emergency services.

Discover Sign Language at DMACC

For $170, DMACC offers six weeks of access to an online ASL course with 24 hours worth of lessons.

The course teaches how to fingerspell the alphabet, sign colors, numbers, objects and family members, according to the DMACC website. The course is taught through silent videos to provide an imersion into the Deaf experience and offer a range of vocabulary to engage in meaningful conversations with members of the Deaf community.

Start ASL online

For $45 a month you can take online courses at Start ASL. The four-course system is fully online.

Bonus: The website currently has a 25% off sale with code Break25 until April 14.

Designed so you can learn at your own pace, Start ASL promotes that they won't just help you learn to sign, but how to communicate.

Online lessons through ASL Connect

Gallaudet University, a federally chartered university dedicated to education for the hard of hearing, offers a range of ASL classes and education, including for credit classes online or at its campus in Washington, D.C. It also offers free online vocabulary lessons through its ASL Connect program to help you learn some basics.

Victoria Reyna-Rodriguez is a general assignment reporter for the Register. Reach her at vreynarodriguez@registermedia.com or follow her on Twitter @VictoriaReynaR.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: National ASL Day promotes learning American Sign Language