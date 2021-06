Naomi Osaka is a force to be reckoned with. On Monday, the 23-year-old tennis superstar shared her stunning Vogue Japan cover where she looked strong and stunning in a Louis Vuitton bralette paired with orange pants and her arms and long black hair in motion. She shared three more photos from the shoot, which were very fashion-forward, including one image where she donned a colorful Nike set.

