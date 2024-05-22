New names top the list for Maine's most popular baby names. See the top 10.

New names have topped the list for both most popular boys names and most popular girls names in Maine.

On Thursday, the Social Security Administration released the top baby names for boys and girls born in 2023 - nationally and by state, showing some changes in the most popular names Maine parents are picking for their newborns.

While Evelyn has been a consistently popular choice in Maine, keeping a place in the top 10 for at least the last five years, in 2023 the ever-popular Charlotte edged the name out for the top spot.

Theodore rapidly climbed in the last years on the boys' list, from ninth place in 2021, to second in 2022 and taking first this year, followed by Oliver and Henry.

What are the most popular baby names in the U.S.?

Olivia, Emma, and Charlotte were the most popular girls names. For boys, Liam, Noah and Oliver were the most popular names.

Despite taking second place nationally, Emma doesn't seem to be as popular in Maine, ranking seventh, right above Violet, Hazel and Aurora.

10 most popular girls names in the Maine in 2023

Charlotte Evelyn Olivia Eleanor Harper Amelia Emma Violet Hazel Aurora

10 most popular boys names in the Maine in 2023

Theodore Oliver Henry Hudson Owen Lucas Jackson James Noah Benjamin

10 most popular boys' names in the U.S. in 2023

Liam Noah Oliver James Elijah Mateo Theodore Henry Lucas William

10 most popular girls' names in the U.S. in 2023

Olivia Emma Charlotte Amelia Sophia Mia Isabella Ava Evelyn Luna

