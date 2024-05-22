New names top the list for Maine's most popular baby names. See the top 10.
New names have topped the list for both most popular boys names and most popular girls names in Maine.
On Thursday, the Social Security Administration released the top baby names for boys and girls born in 2023 - nationally and by state, showing some changes in the most popular names Maine parents are picking for their newborns.
While Evelyn has been a consistently popular choice in Maine, keeping a place in the top 10 for at least the last five years, in 2023 the ever-popular Charlotte edged the name out for the top spot.
Theodore rapidly climbed in the last years on the boys' list, from ninth place in 2021, to second in 2022 and taking first this year, followed by Oliver and Henry.
What are the most popular baby names in the U.S.?
Olivia, Emma, and Charlotte were the most popular girls names. For boys, Liam, Noah and Oliver were the most popular names.
Despite taking second place nationally, Emma doesn't seem to be as popular in Maine, ranking seventh, right above Violet, Hazel and Aurora.
Most popular names nationally: The most popular baby names for boys and girls: Social media's influence begins to emerge
10 most popular girls names in the Maine in 2023
Charlotte
Evelyn
Olivia
Eleanor
Harper
Amelia
Emma
Violet
Hazel
Aurora
10 most popular boys names in the Maine in 2023
Theodore
Oliver
Henry
Hudson
Owen
Lucas
Jackson
James
Noah
Benjamin
10 most popular boys' names in the U.S. in 2023
Liam
Noah
Oliver
James
Elijah
Mateo
Theodore
Henry
Lucas
William
10 most popular girls' names in the U.S. in 2023
Olivia
Emma
Charlotte
Amelia
Sophia
Mia
Isabella
Ava
Evelyn
Luna
This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Most popular baby names Maine: See list of top boy, girls names 2023