The Naked Truth: Aussies Fight to Save a Nude Beach in Byron Bay

Australia's Byron Bay is a surfing hotspot renowned as a surfer's paradise.

It's home to the world-famous right-hand point break, The Pass, the sharky left-hander Tallows, and beach breaks at Broken Head.

Then there's Tyagarah Beach, a surf spot that's doubled as a clothing-optional beach since the late '90s. But if anti-nudists have their way, beachgoers will have to suit up starting April 8.

9News Queensland captioned the post above:

"A nudist beach in Byron Bay is likely to be shut down from next month. The surprise move from Council comes following a recommendation from the NSW Parks and Wildlife Service (NWPS)."

According to the story, Tyagarah Beach has served as one of the last legal nudist beaches in the state since 1998. A section of it was declared "clothing optional" after locals campaigned for a beach where they could let it all hang out.

The dispute began last year when NWPS sent a letter to the Byron Bay Shire Council claiming the nude beach isn't "consistent with the values the reserve is managed under."

But those against the nude beach say it's about more than nudity.

"For example, people are accessing not only the beach but also the dune and hind-dune which is creating environmental issues. The continuation of a clothes-optional area in Tyagarah Nature Reserve is not supported by NPWS," 9News said the letter stated.

Since the council has no jurisdiction over the land, its staff "recommended it revoke its 1998 decision to make the Tyagarah Beach clothes optional," 9News reported.

A public meeting will hold a vote on the issue next Thursday.

Meanwhile, Bradley Benham of the nude beach support group Byron Naturists isn't giving up yet.

He's organized an online petition to stop the ban and as of this writing, it's gained over 1,000 signatures.

According to the petition, "thousands of people now enjoy this beach responsibly. Closing the beach on such short notice and without public consultation or the offer of an alternate location is unfair.

Click here for details.

