N.Y.C.’s Cote Is the Best Steakhouse in America, According to a New Ranking

For the best steak in the world, you’re going to have to head to the Southern Hemisphere.

The top steakhouse on the planet is Parrilla Don Julio in Buenos Aires, according to the World’s 101 Best Steak Restaurants, which released its annual ranking over the weekend. Helmed by owner Pablo Rivero and executive chef Guido Tassi, the Argentinian spot took home first place for the second year in a row.

“The restaurant’s commitment to short transport routes, extensive farming, and natural grass feeding elevates its beef as well as the entire restaurant to an unparalleled quality level,” the organization said in a statement.

Rounding out the top five are Bodega El Capricho in Jiménez de Jamuz, Spain; Margaret in Sydney, Australia (the highest new entry); Cote in New York; and Carcasse in Koksijde, Belgium. Across the United States and Canada, an impressive 25 restaurants made the cut for the entire list, with Cote being followed by Chicago’s Asador Bastian at No. 14, Vancouver’s Elisa at No. 20, San Francisco’s Niku Steakhouse at 21, and New York’s Beefbar at No. 22.

The World’s 101 Best Steak Restaurants has been assessing the planet’s top spots for beef since 2019. This year, the group’s “steak ambassadors” visited a whopping 850 restaurants, narrowing down the list to the crème de la crème of meat. Assisting them on that journey are the organization’s ranking criteria: The eight main points of evaluation are the meat quality, the selection and quantity, the quality of service, the menu descriptions, the wine list, the reservation system, the online presence, and the interior design. So while the steaks themselves are most important factor, the ambassadors are ranking the restaurants on more than just the food alone.

In its announcement, the group noted that this year saw an increase in overall meat quality, cooking methods, and customer service. Plus, a large number of European restaurants made the grade in 2024. “The rise of European steakhouses, with their innovative aging techniques and ‘farm to fork’ concepts, has been particularly prominent, challenging the traditional dominance of classic American steak establishments from former years.”

Still, the United States had a strong showing, given that it made up just about a quarter of the entire list. Meat-loving Americans have little to worry about; it just means that their travels elsewhere can be even more steak-filled, too.

