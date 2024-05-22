Mystic Aquarium named one of the best in the country by USA Today. See where it ranked.

If you want to go to one of the best aquariums in the country this summer, you won't have to drive very far.

Mystic Aquarium, famed for its beluga whales, voted the as one of the top 10 aquariums in a USA Today 10Best poll.

USA Today 10Best, which is owned by same parent company as The Norwich Bulletin, is a travel and lifestyle website. In every category, nominees are submitted by experts, then narrowed down by editors and voted on by readers to determine the final rankings.

Mystic was voted No. 9 by readers.

Why Mystic Aquarium was voted No. 9 best aquarium

In the ever popular seaside town of Mystic, the aquarium is one of the top draws.

Here's what 10Best said about Mystic Aquarium: "The most popular residents at the Mystic Aquarium are New England's only beluga whales; guests can observe these gentle giants from above and below the surface. Animal interaction is the name of the game at the Discover Long Island Sound experience, while Sharks! features one of the ocean's most misunderstood animals. African penguins, bearded dragons, seals, sea lions, and several species of frogs also call the aquarium home."

The aquarium was recently spotlighted in a Hallmark Christmas movie, "Mystic Christmas," which highlighted the aquarium's work as a rescue facility for stranded marine life along the Connecticut, Rhode Island and New York seashores.

Sarah Callan checks on the seal rescued in June from Block Island, which is now being cared for in Mystic Aquarium's seal intensive care unit.

What to know if you plan to go to Mystic Aquarium: Hours, Tickets

Mystic Aquarium is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. But if you're going you should consider planning your visit around some of the animal shows and when the touch tanks are open.

There is a California Sea Lion show on weekdays at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekends at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. if you want to see these massive creatures perform tricks and flips, according to the times posted on the website.

Mystic Aquarium Rescue Program: Block Island is a popular place for seals. Here's what happens when one needs rescuing.

There are also shark touch tanks and ray touch tanks that are open periodically throughout the day, with breaks to give the animals a chance to rest.

Ticket prices vary depending on when you buy them with the aquarium's "plan ahead" pricing model but range from $33 to $41 for adults. However, they often run discounts and promotions that can be found on their website or people can sign up for a membership that offers free admission. Memberships for a family are $205, with other options at different price points for individuals, couples or to add guests.

2024 best aquariums

Here's the full list of aquariums USA Today readers voted for.

Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium (Springfield, Missouri)

2. Audubon Aquarium (New Orleans, Louisiana)

3. Tennessee Aquarium (Chattanooga, Tennessee)

4. Adventure Aquarium (Camden, New Jersey)

5. Texas State Aquarium (Corpus Christi, Texas)

6. Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies (Gatlinburg, Tennessee)

7. Maui Ocean Center, The Aquarium of Hawaii (Wailuku, Hawaii)

8. The Florida Aquarium (Tampa, Florida)

9. Mystic Aquarium

10. Georgia Aquarium (Atlanta, Georgia)

