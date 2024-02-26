'My skin has a glow': Grab a huge tub of this anti-aging retinol cream while it's down to $18

Aging reveals itself in many forms — crow's feet, smile lines, sagging — but one of the most irritating is crepey skin. It feels and looks fragile and thin. Plus, it tends to show up on large swaths of your body, meaning that any product you use needs to be heavy-duty (and not come in a tiny, expensive jar). The good news? Shoppers rave about NatureWell Clinical Retinol Advanced Moisture Cream for its anti-aging effects, and a 16-ounce tub is just $18 right now (down from $25) — that's way less than a trip to the dermatologist.

Why is it a good deal?

A quality retinol product can easily cost $50 and up for a teeny jar. This jumbo tub is packed with 16 ounces — that's just over $1 an ounce! This is the cheapest we've seen it all year. Our advice? Grab it at this price while you still can.

Why do I need this?

NatureWell's cream contains micro-encapsulated retinol, which helps boost skin's elasticity and firmness, as well as improve texture and tone. Plus, this made-in-the-USA cream is cruelty-, paraben-, dye-, and gluten-free, and it contains no artificial colors or flavors. It can be used all over your body, including on your face. Best of all: Reviewers say it works.

Tired of skin-care products that come in tiny jars? This extra-large tub of retinol cream is coming to your rescue. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

This cream has nearly 9,000 five-star ratings out of almost 12,000 reviews — not too shabby, especially in the polarizing world of skin care.

"I love how this cream feels," shared one reviewer. "When you pump some into your hand it feels thick like it's gonna end up being greasy, but it's not! The backs of my hands were getting crepey. ... After just a few applications, that is gone!"

Another impressed shopper noted: "I tried this lotion on one arm and did a comparison. OMG! The difference was astounding and immediate. My skin has a glow about it. No easy feat for 65-year-old skin. Buy it. You won't regret it."

It's not just for crepey skin, either — some reviewers said it helped other problem areas too.

"Sun spots are fading after just one week!" said this unblemished fan. "My 50-year-old sun-damaged skin is looking and feeling so much better!"

"I’ve noticed great improvements since using this product," reported another satisfied shopper. "I don’t have the bags under my eyes that I used to, and my skin is tighter and softer."

One repeat buyer warns of recent changes to the packaging: "The top is rather large to unscrew and I'm not a fan of the scoop. This is my third time buying this product. I really like the cream! Maybe I shouldn’t be so picky … just wanted to let someone else be aware."

Want to complete your retinol collection? Amazon shoppers also love this inexpensive Velamo Advanced Retinol Eye Stick for banishing under-eye circles and fine lines:

"I absolutely love this product," said one repeat buyer. "My eye area is dry, and as I’ve aged I have gotten wrinkles and dark circles. This eye cream has worked miracles. My eyes are brighter and the dark circles have lightened. It feels amazing as soon as you apply, giving my eye area lots of moisture. I have tried several eye creams over the years and this one is by far one of the best."

