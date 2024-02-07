This volume-boosting L'Oreal mascara is Reba McEntire's go-to — and it's on sale for just $8

Reba McEntire knows a thing or two about creating a crowd-ready look. The country star has been in front of cameras and live audiences for decades, and she's discovered a few items she depends on, whether she's performing, at home or somewhere in between. One of them is L’Oréal Voluminous Mascara, which she has called her "must-have" beauty product — and you can grab it on sale at Amazon for $8 with the on-page coupon, down from $11.

Why is this a good deal?

Even at its regular price, L’Oréal Voluminous Mascara is an affordable option for anyone hoping to add a little pop to their peepers. A single set of lash extensions generally runs upwards of $100 or more, and high-end volumizing mascaras cost $30 or more. That makes this $8 tube an especially thrifty way to perk up your lashes every day.

Why do I need this?

Take it from the Queen of Country — this mascara is a go-to if you're looking for a boost in lash volume. "L’Oréal Voluminous Mascara is my must-have drugstore favorite," Reba told First for Women. "I’ve used it since I was in the Broadway show Annie Get Your Gun in 2001, after one of the dancers told me about it. It makes my lashes so long — I love it." (And we love how it emphasizes her gorgeous blue eyes!)

The mascara is formulated to build up longer, thicker lashes without clumping. Its brush helps coat each lash evenly and smoothly, creating luxe-looking eyes in just a few swipes.

If it's good enough for Reba McEntire, Queen of Country, it's good enough for us. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

An incredible 70,000-plus Amazon reviewers have given L’Oréal Voluminous Mascara a five-star review, with many saying they're also longtime fans. "This mascara has a just right amount of fiber and color to enhance eyelashes," shared one happy fan. "It gives you a natural look — and yet gives you more size and shape."

"Simply the best," said another devotee. "Ten thousand mascaras later — will only use this one. ... Zero flake or smudge. Literally looks like false lashes length and build. ... No flaking. Eye lashes are strengthened without the need for special serums. Put your favorite colors on subscribe. The search is over."

"I've tried tons of high-end and luxury mascaras, and none compare," marveled a final customer who's stayed true to this mascara for 25 years. "I have thin, almost invisible eyelashes, and this adds so much thickness. I like a more natural look so I don't want a lot of extra length, but this definitely is buildable." The same user does have a warning, however: "The reason I love this is because it. does. not. budge. It is almost impossible to remove completely without makeup remover or some kind of oil. That for me is a big plus, but some people may want something a little less clingy."

