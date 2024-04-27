Mullens to host 45th annual Dogwood Festival

MULLENS, WV (WVNS) — The 45th annual Mullens Dogwood Festival, a tradition that began in 1979, is on its way to town.

“Forty-five years ago, in 1979, a tradition began in Mullens. This tradition is now known as The Mullens Dogwood Festival,” said Susan England, president of the festival board of directors.

“Through difficult times, floods, tornadoes, rain and snow, and some other real struggles, the tradition continues with the 45th annual event to be held May 1-4 in downtown Mullens,” England continued.

The event will have the Country music band Shenandoah to headline the event, which is scheduled for May 1, 2024 to May 4, 2024 with additional events on April 27, 2024 and April 28 2024. The band will go on at 8:00 P.M. and perform their hits such as “Two Dozen Roses,” “Church On Cumberland Road,” “Next To You, Next To Me” and “I Want To Be Loved Like That.”

Shenandoah ended the 2023 year with a number one hit song on iTunes with Luke Combs, and again hit the number one song with their hit song, “Two Dozen Roses.”

To start the festivities, a festival pageant will take place at Wyoming County East High School on Saturday, April 27, 2024. The following day, at 10:00 A.M., the second annual Dogwood Golf Tournament will be held at at Twin Falls Resort State Park.

Carnival rides will be featured by Family Fun Tyme Amusements and will begin the event on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. Vendors giving out food and crafts will be there as well.

“There will be fun for the entire family. First-class entertainment will grace the newly built stage,” she said. “The stage was built and designed by Jeff England, England`s Excavating, with assistance from members of the Dogwood Committee and community members,” England said.

The Wyoming East High School Band, Gospel Singaleers, Mo`Town Revue, West Virginia Experience, and The George Dorne Band will also be performing at the event.

The Directors for this festival include:

Susan England, President

Krystal Wallace, Vice President

Karen Thorn, Secretary

Sara Lou Frank, Treasurer

Liz Bailey

Brianna Wood Cook

Nathan England

Cathy Huff

Scott Johnson

Sherri Meadows

Mayor Alan Mills

Tommie Lou Mongeni

Shirle Repass

John Watson

David Wood

Stage builders for this festival include:

England`s Excavating

Nathan England

Todd England

Scott Johnson

Eddie Farmer

Jerry Green

Eddie England

Buddy Shuck

Justin Monday

Charlie Sargent

Daniel Lusk

Dr. Anthony Flaim

Scott Hawkins

Jack Harris

Fred Monk

The schedule is as followed:

Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at 9 A.M. – Quilt show and silent auction at Mullens Area Public Library

Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. – Mullens Fire Department hot dog sale

Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at 5:00 P.M. – Carnival and vendors open

Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at 7:00 P.M. – Mullens Trivia Night at The Rusted Musket

Thursday, May 2, 2024 at 9 A.M. – Quilt show and silent auction at Mullens Area Public Library

Thursday, May 2, 2024 at 10:00 A.M. – Educational programs in the Veterans Memorial Building

Thursday, May 2, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. – Mullens Fire Department hot dog sale

Thursday, May 2, 2024 at 5:00 P.M. – Festival Kickoff and 92.7 The Mix Idol on Main Stage, carnival and vendors open

Thursday, May 2, 2024 8:00 P.M. – Wyoming East High School Band on Main Stage

Friday, May 3, 2024 at 9:00 A.M. – Quilt show and silent auction at Mullens Area Public Library

Friday, May 3, 2024 at 10:00 A.M. – Educational programs in the Veterans Memorial Building and Dogwood Scavenger Hunt

Friday, May 3, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. – Mullens Fire Department hot dog sale

Friday, May 3, 2024 at 12:00 P.M. – Carnival rides open

Friday, May 3, 2024 at 4:30 P.M. – Tyree Funeral Home Dogwood Memorial Tree Planting ceremony on Main Stage

Friday, May 3, 2024 at 5:00 P.M. – Carnival rides re-open.

Friday, May 3, 2024 at 6:00 P.M. – Gospel Singaleers on Main Stage

Friday, May 3, 2024 at 7 P.M. – Mo`Town Revue on Main Stage. 8:30 p.m., Buddy Allen and Cheat River on Main Stage

Saturday, May 4, 2024 at 9:00 A.M. – Quilt show and silent auction at Mullens Area Public Library

Saturday, May 4, 2024 10:00 A.M. – Dogwood Paint Party in the Veterans Memorial Building

Saturday, May 4, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. – Sarge McGhee Sidewalk Chalk Contest, Mullens Fire Department hot dog sale

Saturday, May 4, 2024 at 12:00 P.M. – Carnival opens, Kidz Bicycle Race, Derby Hat Contest

Saturday, May 4, 2024 from 1:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. – Car show on Walgreens parking lot

Saturday, May 4, 2024 at 2:00 P.M. – Button & Susie`s Spaghetti Eating at Second Street, Moose Corn Hole Tournament

Saturday, May 4, 2024 3:00 P.M. – Dogwood Festival Honors.

Saturday, May 4, 2024 at 4:00 P.M. – Rubber Ducky Race.

Saturday, May 4, 2024 at 5 P.M. – Carnival rides re-open and West Virginia Experience on Main Stage

Saturday, May 4, 2024 at 6:30 P.M. – The George Dorne Band on Main Stage.

Saturday, May 4, 2024 at 7:30 P.M. – Festival announcements and Wyoming East Girls Basketball recognition.

Saturday, May 4, 2024 at 8:00 P.M. – Shenandoah on Main Stage.

A Fireworks display will immediately follow the free Shenandoah concert to conclude the night.

