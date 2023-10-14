Mr. Porter's Has Sales on Canada Goose Jackets and More Designer Clothes
Unlike many online retailers, Mr. Porter doesn't have a sale section at all times. Their sales come and go, so when they come, Esquire is always on top of it. Imagine our surprise when we went to the website today and saw that, in addition to their limited-time sale section with luxury styles up to 70% off, they had another sale running, offering 25% off new season styles. Yeah, 25% off new season styles.
We really can't emphasize enough how rare this is. It's once in a blue moon rare. Most retailers never put brand new arrivals on discount. Whatever we as a fashion society did to deserve this, let's keep it up.
Honestly, from looking at both sales, we don't know which one is better. On the one hand, you have the regular sale section, with designer and luxury goods up to 70% off. There's Wales Bonner at 60% off (which is pretty wild), Acne Studios at 50% off (another rarity), and Brunello Cucinelli at 40% off (holy shit). On the other hand, though, the new season arrivals discounts are nothing to turn your nose up at. Seriously: brand new Canada Goose, Nike, Polo Ralph Lauren, and Salomon for 25% off? Where else can you get a deal like that right now? I'll save you some Google searches and let you know: it's only at Mr. Porter.
We don't know how long these sales are going to last, but however long it is, these marked-down styles are certainly going to sell out faster. Take advantage while you can.
Miles Denim Shirt
We were so surprised to see Wales Bonner for 60% off, it felt like the internet playing as playing tricks on us.
Logo-Embroidered Organic Cotton-Blend Jersey Hoodie
AMI Paris is an absolute favorite, and everybody needs a good hoodie, so this one is gonna go fast. Grab it while you can.
Billy Jacquard-Knit Cardigan
A good pick for fall is a new season, jacquard-knit cardigan. A great pick for fall is a new season, jacquard-knit cardigan that's 25% off.
Four Season Relaxed-Fit Cotton-Blend Chinos
Chinos that you'll get excited about putting on in the morning.
Enick Chain Cotton-Jersey Sweatshirt
Take it from somebody who has "Acne Studios sale" set as a Google alert: it's very, very rare to see an unused style go for under 200 bucks.
Milano Pinstriped Cotton Cardigan
Clearly, Mr. Porter's new season sale is here to cure all your fall cardigan woes. This one is chic, cozy, and brand new.
Valstarino Suede Bomber Jacket
Few things in this life are more luxurious than a new suede bomber jacket. And few things bring greater joy than the new suede bomber jacket in question being marked down 25%.
XT-6 ADV Mesh and Rubber Running Sneakers
The beauty of Salomons is that they're technically crafted to perfection. The beauty of this specific Salomon is that it's a brand new style that's already on sale.
Black Label Garson Quilted Shell Down Gilet
Canada Goose season is here, guys. Be prepared for the cold with, say, a sleek, new puffer vest that's 25% off.
Wimbledon Logo-Embroidered Appliquéd Cotton-Piqué Polo Shirt
Everyone loves a PRL polo, and when it's a new season style that's on sale, we love 'em even more.
Belden Slim-Fit Knitted Sea Island Cotton T-Shirt
You probably didn't know a tee could even be this soft, but John Smedley's versatile, basic staple is here to prove that it certainly can be.
Shearling-Trimmed Cashmere Bomber Jacket
One of the most elevated bomber jackets I've ever seen, with its cashmere and shearling combo. It's nearly half off, too.
Air Max 1 SC Suede, Mesh and Leather Sneakers
You can always find Nikes at a discount, but how often can you find new season styles marked down by a quarter?
Shearling Jacket
We know $6k still feels like a lot for a shearling jacket, but it is, after all, Zegna—and it's 30% off. Let your inner Kendall Roy run amok.
Weejuns Heritage Larkin Glossed-Leather Tasselled Loafers
A glossy leather loafer with a chic tassel detail for just over 100 bucks.
