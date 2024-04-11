Move over, hotels: There's a new vacation rental company in Paris

As the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics approach, thousands of travelers eager to be a part of the athletic excitement are likely searching for the perfect accommodations.

The Olympics will take place from July 26 to Aug. 11 and are expected to attract around 300,000 people to the opening ceremony.

While folks can search for Airbnbs or hotels, there’s lodging option exclusively to the City of Lights which seeks to curate a high-end Parisian experience for its guests.

HIGHSTAY is a new hybrid hospitality concept that blends the amenities of a five-star hotel with the privacy of a luxury residence. The independent collection of one- to three-bedroom apartments is located in some of Paris’ most iconic neighborhoods and puts travelers close to the Olympic action.

“HIGHSTAY was born on a trip with friends, inspired by the desire to reinvent the classic hotel model,” HIGHSTAY’s General Manager Maxime Lallement told USA TODAY in an email. “From there, the brand sought to break free from the norms of traditional hospitality and offer an innovative combination of upscale short-term travel apartments and luxury hotels.”

To learn more about HIGHSTAY, read below.

What sets HIGHSTAY apart from other vacation rentals or hotels?

HIGHSTAY seeks to give guests “the best of both worlds, experiencing a five-star hotel and local luxurious flat all at once,” said Lallement. Guests can opt for short-term stays, like a single night or up to a month.

With floor-to-ceiling windows and marble fireplaces, each HIGHSTAY apartment has been “highly curated by a team of expert architects and interior designers'' to exude the quintessential Parisian elegance that attracts travelers. Guests can quickly check in and out through digital key locks. A one-bedroom apartment in the Marais that can hold up to four guests starts at $538, or 500 euros, a night.

HIGHSTAY apartments are based in the most iconic Parisian neighborhoods.

Like a hotel, each HIGHSTAY apartment comes with daily housekeeping, a guest experience manager, and a 24/7 concierge to coordinate things such as car services, breakfast delivery, or restaurant reservations. The concierge even curates a snack and coffee collection to your liking. Guests can also request a unique city guide for their Parisian neighborhood that includes gallery openings, new restaurants, and more.

There are also HIGHSTAY Experiences that immerse travelers in Paris's culture, like a private cooking class or skipping the line at the Eiffel Tower with an exclusive visit to the engine room and a glass of champagne at the top.

How many HIGHSTAY apartments are there?

Guests have access to 24/7 concierge and HIGHSTAY Experiences.

Currently, 36 apartments are available in neighborhoods like Champs-Elysées, Saint-Honoré, Louvre, and Marais. By the end of 2025, the company plans to expand to 100 locations, including villas.

Where can travelers book?

Travelers can browse available HIGHSTAY apartments and reserve online at HIGHSTAY’s website.

How far in advance should I book a HIGHSTAY?

HIGHSTAY apartments have been designed to exude a contemporary yet chic style.

Travelers have the flexibility to reserve their HIGHSTAY apartment just as they would with a hotel or Airbnb, whether it's one day in advance or months ahead.

Why should someone choose HIGHSTAY for the Olympics?

A majority of the HIGHSTAY apartments are located close to the Olympic festivities – like the Eiffel Tower Stadium in the landmark itself and an outdoor stadium at the Parc du Champ de Mars. The concerige services can make enjoying the city during the games more seamless, Lallement said.

“Those attending may choose to take advantage of HIGHSTAY’s personalized concierge services, including add-ons ranging from luxury car services to and from the venue to daily breakfast deliveries before the festivities, childcare services, or a personal training session to start the day,” she added.

Kathleen Wong is a travel reporter for USA TODAY based in Hawaii. You can reach her at kwong@usatoday.com.

