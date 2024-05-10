Mount Hood National Forest hosting guided summer hikes: Here's how to sign up

Mount Hood National Forest will begin its second “Hike with a Ranger” summer series after a successful first year. The hikes will include a natural or cultural resource theme led by a recreation specialist and will run on some Saturdays now through October.

Topics range from the hydrology of waterfalls to the lifecycle of salmon and mushrooms to wildflower identification in the area. The hike schedule includes varying difficulty levels. Registration is free but must be done in advance due to limits for the number of people on each hike.

For more information on hikes including registration, go to: fs.usda.gov/goto/mthood/hikewitharanger

Mount Hood “Hike with a Ranger” summer series schedule

May 11: Little Zigzag Falls Trail – Hydrology of Little Zigzag Falls

June 22: Show Pony Trail – Mount Hood's wildfire crisis strategy

June 29: Dog River Trail – Mushroom and plant identification on Mount Hood’s east side

July 13: Lakeshore Trail – Wildlife identification and habitat of the Lost Lake area

July 27: Crosstown and Enid Lake Trails – Plants and wildflowers of the Government Camp area

Aug. 10: Pacific Crest and Twin Lakes Trails – Wilderness areas around Mount Hood

Aug. 24: Trillium Lake Loop Trail – Wildlife of the Trillium Lake area

Sept. 7: Laurance Lake High Ridge Trail – Geology of Mount Hood’s north face and nearby lava flows

Sept. 14: Old Salmon River Trail – The lifecycle of Pacific Northwest salmon

Sept. 21: Tilly Jane Trail – Cloud Cap and Tilly Jane Historic Area tour

Oct. 5: Tamanawas Falls/East Fork Trail Loop – Anadromous fish and aquatic ecosystems

Oct. 12: Pioneer Bridle Trail – The Barlow Road segment of the Oregon National Historic Trail

Emma Logan is an outdoors journalism intern for the Statesman Journal. She can be reached atelogan@salem.gannett.com or on X @emmmalogan

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Mount Hood National Forest hosts guided summer 2024 hikes