The Motto “Less Is a Bore" Inspired This Home’s Purple “Party Kitchen”

Adrienne Breaux
·8 min read
ABOUT THIS TOUR

HOME TYPE: Townhouse

LOCATION: Washington, D.C.

STYLE: Colorful, Eclectic, Maximalist

BEDROOMS: 3

SQUARE FEET: 1700

In May 2019, Nate Klass found himself drawn to this townhome’s amazing afternoon light, and while it was technically in okay shape, it “was ripe for refreshing!” he admits. “I think of my home as a reflection of me. My home, its design, its constant change — all are things that I take extremely personally.”

Nate worked with Kerith Eckart, a local interior designer found on Home Polish. “I told Kerith I wanted a ’70s eclectic vibe, and she delivered,” Nate begins. “Since that initial design, I’ve been working on my own to build on Kerith’s plans. I’ve replaced most of the living room furniture, and redesigned the guest room, office, bathrooms, basement, and kitchen myself. I’ve moved from the ’70s into an ’80s postmodern idea and amped up the color and pattern layering.”

Paper pendant hung in living room with leather sofa.

“I have a coffee table book in my living room about postmodern design that has the subtitle, ‘Less is a bore.’ I’ve realized that this is now my life motto — for myself and my home,” Nate continues.

Exterior of pink and green townhouse.

“I recently had the exterior of my home repainted to be more of a ’90s Coral Gables look and since the photos here were taken, have repainted my front door in Pantone’s 2024 color of the year: Peach Fuzz. I’ve been repainting the door the Pantone color every year (except for 2021, which I didn’t like).”

Graphic wallpaper in dining room.

“A lot of the furniture, lighting, and art I’ve purchased since Kerith’s first design has been from auctions. I’ve enjoyed the hunt to find unique, fun pieces for my home. The one exception to this is a large painting in my dining room, which was painted by my great-aunt, an artist of some renown mid-century, Shirley Gorelick.”

Resources

PAINT & COLORS

  • Living room and entry — Walls Benjamin Moore (BM) “Swiss Coffee,” trim BM “Midnight Blue”

  • Dining room — Trim BM “Midnight Blue”

  • Front door — Custom Pantone “Peach Fuzz”

  • Exterior — Walls BM “Smashing Pink,” trim “Celtic Green”

  • Basement — Walls BM “Cat’s Meow,” trim BM “Franklin Lakes”

  • Kitchen — Cabinets, ceiling, walls/trim Farrow and Ball “Brassica”

  • Office — Walls Chantilly Lace, shapes BM “All-a-Blaze” and BM “Miramachi”

  • Guest bedroom — Trim is BM “All-a-Blaze”

ENTRY

  • Console table — Madhav Console Table

  • Mirror — CB2

Glass coffee table in living room with mix matched arm chairs.

LIVING ROOM

  • Pink sofa — Bought at auction

  • Tension pole light — Bought at an antique store in Philadelphia

  • Blue chair — Bought at auction; I think it’s ’70s Italian

  • Swivel — West Elm, reupholstered with LuRu Home fabric

  • Coffee table — Starburst coffee table

  • Suitcase (houses the Frame box and router) — Bought on Chairish

  • Rug — Unsure

DINING ROOM

  • Table — Logan Industrial

  • Bench — Logan Industrial

  • Chairs — 2 Jeanneret chairs, 2 Alain armchairs

  • Light fixture — Color Cord Company, Etsy

  • Hutch — Herman Miller

  • Wall shelves — Lucite Arch shelf

PRIMARY BEDROOM

  • Bedframe — Wayfair

  • Dresser — Chairish

  • Nightstands — Anthropologie

  • Floor lamp — My parents’ former neighbor made it!

  • Chair — Chairish, purchased in Baltimore

GUEST BATHROOM

  • Bedframe — West Elm

  • Headboard — Wayfair

  • Nightstand — My grandfather’s

  • Side chair — Irondale ashland armchair

Blue and pink tiles in bathroom.

BATHROOM

  • Chartreuse side table — Auction

OFFICE

  • Desk — Amazon

  • Shelves — IKEA

  • Side chair — Auction

  • Sconce and table lamp — Auction

Thanks, Nate!

This tour’s responses and photos were edited for length/size and clarity.

