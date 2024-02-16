The Motto “Less Is a Bore" Inspired This Home’s Purple “Party Kitchen”

"I’ve been adjusting those rooms plus the rest of the house since that time (about four years), taking a room at a time every four to six months. I’ve run out of rooms and now need to stop myself from restarting the whole process," Nate writes. Credit: Tina Krohn Credit: Tina Krohn

"In my living room, I had previously owned a West Elm swivel chair that I use all the time. I recently decided it needed a bit of a change and I had it reupholstered using fabric from a friend's company, LuRu Home. Liza, who runs the company, and I met when living in Shanghai — the company started using traditional indigo dying techniques, and now has grown to include more options," Nate describes. Credit: Tina Krohn

A favorite DIY project in the house for Nate is the dining room light fixture. "When Kerith first proposed changes to this room, we had installed a sort of steampunk fixture that had globe lights," Nate begins. Credit: Tina Krohn

"It was nice, but never felt right. I had seen people wrapping long cords around a piece of wood as a long fixture — I liked the idea, but wanted to make it my own." Credit: Tina Krohn

"I bought the two birch logs on Etsy (no good birch trees in my neighborhood), and the color-corded pendant from the Color Cord Company (love them), and installed it myself. The leather wrapping the logs and the brass wire were included to tie it into the room more." Credit: Tina Krohn

"The room is very glam, with the wallpaper, wood tones, and brass elements. The fixture is a natural element that mixes it up a bit," Nate describes. Credit: Tina Krohn

The kitchen reno is also one of Nate's proudest DIY projects. "I repainted the cabinets and replaced the backsplash myself." Credit: Tina Krohn

The kitchen cabinets, ceiling, walls, and trim are painted in Farrow and Ball's "Brassica." Credit: Tina Krohn

"My single favorite element might be the flower wall in my powder room," Nate admits. "When I first moved into the house, I stenciled these daisies onto the wall and left Sharpies on top of the toilet with a prompt to guests to add to the design! When I redid my primary bathroom, I took the opportunity to spruce up the powder room and the room was repainted." Credit: Tina Krohn

"I wanted to retain the flower theme, but in a new way. I bought a thousand fake flowers online and wanted to put them up on the wall (I learned that fake flowers fit onto these sort of pegboard lattice things, and built panels for the wall). It was the most organized way to get to a random pattern — I love seeing people's reaction to the wall because it's such a surprise!" Credit: Tina Krohn

"I like that each room has its own feeling; no two rooms look like they came from the same house, and yet they all work well together." Credit: Tina Krohn

"Take your time, follow your instincts, and it's okay to do something and hate it," Nate advises. Credit: Tina Krohn

The desk in the office is from Amazon, the side chair, sconce, and table lamp are all from auction. Credit: Tina Krohn

The office walls are painted in Benjamin Moore's "Chantilly Lace," and the shapes are painted in "All-a-Blaze" and "Miramachi." Credit: Tina Krohn



The bed frame is from Wayfair, the dresser was found at Chairish, the nightstands are from Anthropologie. The floor lamp was made by Nate's parents' former neighbor. Credit: Tina Krohn

Nate's home was built in 1890, and says closet space is sparse. "My clothes have spilled from the primary bedroom closet into the closets of all three bedrooms," Nate admits. Credit: Tina Krohn

"An early pandemic DIY project for me was installing IKEA closet systems in all three closets — it has boosted storage capacity immensely." Credit: Tina Krohn

"At this point, every room in the house has been touched but for the full bath in the basement," Nate explains. Credit: Tina Krohn

"I did a bunch of it myself but had to farm out the more complicated stuff to contractors in order to make sure it actually got completed. I love experimenting with paint and trying new things." Credit: Tina Krohn

Nate says that the basement might be the most unique space in the whole one-of-a-kind home. Credit: Tina Krohn

"The main space is technically a bedroom (it has a full bath), but it now houses some exercise equipment as well as a karaoke machine and my vast cheap wig collection. I'd like to get a regular karaoke party on the calendar, but haven't been too dedicated to that at the moment," Nate writes. Credit: Tina Krohn

ABOUT THIS TOUR

HOME TYPE: Townhouse

LOCATION: Washington, D.C.

STYLE: Colorful, Eclectic, Maximalist

BEDROOMS: 3

SQUARE FEET: 1700

In May 2019, Nate Klass found himself drawn to this townhome’s amazing afternoon light, and while it was technically in okay shape, it “was ripe for refreshing!” he admits. “I think of my home as a reflection of me. My home, its design, its constant change — all are things that I take extremely personally.”

Nate worked with Kerith Eckart, a local interior designer found on Home Polish. “I told Kerith I wanted a ’70s eclectic vibe, and she delivered,” Nate begins. “Since that initial design, I’ve been working on my own to build on Kerith’s plans. I’ve replaced most of the living room furniture, and redesigned the guest room, office, bathrooms, basement, and kitchen myself. I’ve moved from the ’70s into an ’80s postmodern idea and amped up the color and pattern layering.”

“I have a coffee table book in my living room about postmodern design that has the subtitle, ‘Less is a bore.’ I’ve realized that this is now my life motto — for myself and my home,” Nate continues.

“I recently had the exterior of my home repainted to be more of a ’90s Coral Gables look and since the photos here were taken, have repainted my front door in Pantone’s 2024 color of the year: Peach Fuzz. I’ve been repainting the door the Pantone color every year (except for 2021, which I didn’t like).”

“A lot of the furniture, lighting, and art I’ve purchased since Kerith’s first design has been from auctions. I’ve enjoyed the hunt to find unique, fun pieces for my home. The one exception to this is a large painting in my dining room, which was painted by my great-aunt, an artist of some renown mid-century, Shirley Gorelick.”

Resources

PAINT & COLORS

Living room and entry — Walls Benjamin Moore (BM) “Swiss Coffee,” trim BM “Midnight Blue”

Dining room — Trim BM “Midnight Blue”

Front door — Custom Pantone “Peach Fuzz”

Exterior — Walls BM “Smashing Pink,” trim “Celtic Green”

Basement — Walls BM “Cat’s Meow,” trim BM “Franklin Lakes”

Kitchen — Cabinets, ceiling, walls/trim Farrow and Ball “Brassica”

Office — Walls Chantilly Lace, shapes BM “All-a-Blaze” and BM “Miramachi”

Guest bedroom — Trim is BM “All-a-Blaze”

ENTRY

Console table — Madhav Console Table

Mirror — CB2

LIVING ROOM

Pink sofa — Bought at auction

Tension pole light — Bought at an antique store in Philadelphia

Blue chair — Bought at auction; I think it’s ’70s Italian

Swivel — West Elm, reupholstered with LuRu Home fabric

Coffee table — Starburst coffee table

Suitcase (houses the Frame box and router) — Bought on Chairish

Rug — Unsure

DINING ROOM

Table — Logan Industrial

Bench — Logan Industrial

Chairs — 2 Jeanneret chairs, 2 Alain armchairs

Light fixture — Color Cord Company, Etsy

Hutch — Herman Miller

Wall shelves — Lucite Arch shelf

PRIMARY BEDROOM

Bedframe — Wayfair

Dresser — Chairish

Nightstands — Anthropologie

Floor lamp — My parents’ former neighbor made it!

Chair — Chairish, purchased in Baltimore

GUEST BATHROOM

Bedframe — West Elm

Headboard — Wayfair

Nightstand — My grandfather’s

Side chair — Irondale ashland armchair

BATHROOM

Chartreuse side table — Auction

OFFICE

Desk — Amazon

Shelves — IKEA

Side chair — Auction

Sconce and table lamp — Auction

Thanks, Nate!

This tour’s responses and photos were edited for length/size and clarity.

Share your style: House Tour & House Call Submission Form