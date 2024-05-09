‘Motherhood is a sisterhood’: TODAY hosts on how they support each other behind the scenes

Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager, Dylan Dreyer and Sheinelle Jones have a lot more in common than just their day job. These TODAY hosts are moms, which means that once they head home from Studio 1A, their second shift begins ... and it's often more challenging than the first.

"Motherhood is a sisterhood," Savannah Guthrie told TODAY exclusively when the women got together at a New York City restaurant to chat. She and her husband, Michael Feldman, are parents to Vale, 9, and Charlie, 7.

"Half of it is just being like, 'Yeah. I’m terrible at that, too.' Or, 'Yeah. I got mad at my kids about that, too,'" Savannah said.

TODAY.com joined the moms of TODAY for an exclusive look at their early Mother's Day celebration that led to some real talk about the joys and challenges of motherhood. Tune in Friday morning to TODAY to see everything they talked about — and the sweet surprise they each got from their children.

"None of us know what to do," added Dylan, who is raising Calvin, 7, Oliver, 4, and Rusty, 2, with her husband, Brian Fichera.

"Every time you talk about something that you feel uncomfortable about ..., everybody chimes in and goes, ‘Me too, me too,’” said Hoda, mom of daughters Haley, 7, and Hope, 5.

"I feel like in the 70s or 80s, it was harder to say, 'I feel like I'm failing.' Or, 'This is hard,'" said Jenna. She and her husband Hal Hager have three children: Mila, 10, Poppy, 8, and Hal, 4. Jenna appreciates the fact that she can turn to her coworkers and commiserate.

The women agree that Sheinelle, a mom of three, makes motherhood look "effortless." She is raising 14-year-old Kayin and 11-year-old twins, Clara and Uche, with her husband, Uche Ojeh.

"At the end of the day, often when it just feels like it’s nuts and the room is just, like, spinning, I try to say, 'OK, I wanna be the mom that I can look back at, I wanna be proud of how I mommed,'" Sheinelle explained.

Tune in to TODAY on Friday, May 10, to see more of the motherhood discussion with the moms of TODAY.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com