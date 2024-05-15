How to make the most of your summer as a college student

In this Tuesday, June 19, 2012 photo, Maria Darrow, of Falmouth, Maine, right, who will start her sophomore year at Amherst College in the fall, plants strawberries as part of her paid internship at a community farm in Amherst, Mass. | Steven Senne

Most colleges have wrapped up their spring semester, leaving students to face the task of figuring out their summer plans.

As a kid, I always loved the summer. There was absolutely nothing I needed to do — no intimidating deadlines or rent to be paid — and I spent most of my days chilling in the pool, eating popsicles or going on road trips.

As a college student, I’m usually swimming in a metaphorical pool of responsibilities even when I’m not enrolled in a full load of classes. I’ve often wondered to myself, how can summer still be fun — even with all the busyness?

Everyone’s summer situation is different. Some students go home, some work, some take summer classes and others really don’t have much to do.

No matter your situation, there are ways to make the most of your summer before the next school year begins.

What should I do in the summer as a college student?

Harvard University says college students should think about this list of questions before they plan for the summer:

What are my overall academic goals?

What are some interests I have yet to explore?

What are some interests I want to explore further?

What programs, companies, organizations or institutions align with my values?

What opportunities can I pursue now and which ones may be for term-time or future summers?

What do I need for my health and well-being?

“Ask yourself questions,” Harvard tells its students. “Narrow down your interests, and seek out more information about opportunities that interest you.”

Consider these opportunities:

Study abroad. Studying abroad can be a life-changing experience. Not only do you complete college credit in a foreign country, you experience new cultures and customs along the way.

Do an internship. An internship provides experiences that contribute to your learning and professional development. Connect online or through your university to secure an internship in a field of study you enjoy.

Create your own project. If you’re itching for something new, create your own project. According to The Princeton Review, you can “turn your interests and talents into your own summer-long project.” There are a variety of things you can do that don’t require college credit or experience.

Find creative ways to celebrate holidays. Memorial Day, Juneteenth and the Fourth of July are all holidays you can celebrate in fun ways. According to the University of Arizona, graduations, birthdays and anniversaries are additional occasions to commemorate. If you’re feeling creative, think of new ways to spend the holidays.

How can college students make money over the summer?

If money is particularly tight this summer, consider a few creative opportunities to earn some extra cash.

Build an online profile. LinkedIn, Handshake and Indeed are a few of the many online networking platforms that can connect you with potential employers and recruiters. Take some time to build your profile.

Do something simple. Summer jobs range from the office to the yard to a restaurant. According to Forbes, you can find a job that works for you based on your interests. Check out their list of factors to consider as you search.

Connect with your adviser. Your campus adviser may let you know of potential student job opportunities.

Network within your community. Your community can be a great resource for connecting with professionals who work in your field of interest.