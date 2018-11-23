23andMe DNA Kits Are 50 Percent Off Today On Amazon

From Delish

For the bulk of my adult life, I've figured this about human saliva: It can help Jerry Springer identify baby daddies, it can help Hollywood detectives solve cold case murders, and too much of it makes for a horrible kiss.

All of that's true, but - as I discovered recently when I took a 23andme test - a little bit of spit can do so much more. After hocking a loogie into a tube, then waiting a few weeks for some mad scientists to analyze my DNA, 84 genetic reports were emailed to me. Five of them had to do with my ancestry, and the other 79 covered things related to my health, wellness, and food intolerances. And guess what? It. Was. Fascinating.

Right now, 23andme kits are $60 off, and the sale lasts through Father's Day - hint, hint. Here's what you - or, um, dad - stand to learn.

(An important note: When you purchase a kit from 23andme, you have two options - an ancestry version and a health and ancestry one. You'll need to purchase the latter to discover things about food and weight. And keep in mind, 23andme's genetic reports aren't diagnoses - but they might help you get one. You should still consult a doctor.)

If you can smell "asparagus pee."





View photos Photo credit: Max2611 / Allie Folino - Getty Images More

Everyone's urine takes on a specific scent after eating asparagus, but only some people can smell it. There's a marker on Chromosome 1 - specifically, a protein that detects odor molecules - that determines this, and 23andme's researchers were the first people to discover it. To those who get an unpleasant whiff: You're not alone. Seventy-five percent of people can smell it, while the other 25 percent live in odorless bliss.

Why Brussels sprouts are your enemy.





View photos Photo credit: ilietus / Allie Folino - Getty Images More

Some people find veggies like raw Brussels sprouts and broccoli completely inedible, and the reason is typically because they taste too bitter. A little more than half of 23andme participants are likely to detect the flavor - something that's indicated on Chromosome 7. Scientists believe this sense first developed to help animals catch toxins or poisons in their food.

The reason you sneeze when you look at the sun.





View photos Photo credit: stuartbur / Allie Folino - Getty Images More