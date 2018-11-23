23andMe DNA Kits Are 50 Percent Off Today On Amazon

For the bulk of my adult life, I've figured this about human saliva: It can help Jerry Springer identify baby daddies, it can help Hollywood detectives solve cold case murders, and too much of it makes for a horrible kiss.
All of that's true, but - as I discovered recently when I took a 23andme test - a little bit of spit can do so much more. After hocking a loogie into a tube, then waiting a few weeks for some mad scientists to analyze my DNA, 84 genetic reports were emailed to me. Five of them had to do with my ancestry, and the other 79 covered things related to my health, wellness, and food intolerances. And guess what? It. Was. Fascinating.
(An important note: When you purchase a kit from 23andme, you have two options - an ancestry version and a health and ancestry one. You'll need to purchase the latter to discover things about food and weight. And keep in mind, 23andme's genetic reports aren't diagnoses - but they might help you get one. You should still consult a doctor.)
If you can smell "asparagus pee."
Everyone's urine takes on a specific scent after eating asparagus, but only some people can smell it. There's a marker on Chromosome 1 - specifically, a protein that detects odor molecules - that determines this, and 23andme's researchers were the first people to discover it. To those who get an unpleasant whiff: You're not alone. Seventy-five percent of people can smell it, while the other 25 percent live in odorless bliss.
Why Brussels sprouts are your enemy.
Some people find veggies like raw Brussels sprouts and broccoli completely inedible, and the reason is typically because they taste too bitter. A little more than half of 23andme participants are likely to detect the flavor - something that's indicated on Chromosome 7. Scientists believe this sense first developed to help animals catch toxins or poisons in their food.
The reason you sneeze when you look at the sun.
Staring at a light source has never encouraged a sneeze to pass my lips. But it could work for you - if you're part of the 32 percent of people who have a photic sneeze reflex. To figure it out, researchers take a look at the effect of genetic variants in 54 different places, plus factors like your age and sex.
Why you prefer salty to sweet - or vice versa.
Taste preferences come down to a mix of genetics and environment. Your tongue picks up on flavors, and it sends signals to your brain. A whopping 43 markers dictate if you like salty foods more than sweet ones. I've got 18 that point to salty and 14 that point to sweet, and 11 that just DGAF - so I guess my signature indecision runs deep.
The best ways to lose weight.
A total of 746 variants indicate whether you're predisposed to weigh more or less than average. Once 23andme researchers know the results, they can tell you what lifestyle changes make the biggest weight differences in people with your body type. My test indicates that things like limiting red meat and getting a healthy amount of sleep are two important factors. Others include eating less fast food, exercising, and eating more vegetables.
Your risk of developing celiac disease.
Two genes that 23andme tests - which are linked to two haplotypes (a group of neighboring genes) - can indicate whether or not you're predisposed to developing celiac disease. Celiac is an extreme form of gluten intolerance, where the consumption of gluten actually damages your small intestine. The disease can run in your family.
Why your face turns red after one drink.
A legit alcohol flush reaction happens after just one drink - sometimes even less. It'll make your face turn bright red and can come with other unpleasant symptoms like headaches, nausea, and sleepiness. The variant that causes the reaction is most commonly found in people from Asia. A toxic substance in booze stays in their system, causing the blood vessels in their faces to expand.
The science behind your coffee obsession.
Two genes (one on Chromosome 7 and one on Chromosome 15) play a role in how your body handles caffeine. To 23andme's scientists, they also indicate how your caffeine consumption might compare to the rest of the population's - if you choose to drink the stuff at all.
How likely you are to be lactose intolerant.
The LCT gene on Chromosome 2 contains instructions for creating an enzyme called lactase, which helps break down lactose. As most people age, their lactase levels decrease, making it more difficult to digest milk products. Severe lactose intolerance can make you feel uncomfortable after just one bite of cheese.
