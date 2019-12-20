This Is the Most Romantic Destination in the Caribbean

With sunny weather, relaxing breezes and stunning sunsets on picturesque beaches, there’s a reason Caribbean resorts are so popular with honeymooners. When looking for romance and adventure, pretty much the entire region of the Caribbean is perfect for a getaway. One spot in particular, however, was named the most romantic destination in the Caribbean by the World Travel Awards for 2019.

There were 12 nominees for the Caribbean’s Most Romantic Destination in 2019 but the winner was a British Overseas Territory: Turks and Caicos Islands. Situated in the North Atlantic Ocean southeast of the Bahamas and north of Haiti, the Turks and Caicos Islands encompass 366 square miles with 150 miles of beautiful coastline. Home to about 53,700 people, the sparsely populated islands have unbelievably clear, blue waters and the third-largest coral system in the world, making them a top spot for snorkeling and scuba diving enthusiasts. Just eight of the 30 Turks and Caicos islands are inhabited, with Grand Turk being the most densely so and Providenciales being the most populated overall.

The Turks and Caicos Islands were also named the Caribbean’s Leading Beach Destination for the eighth year in a row at the 2019 World Travel Awards Caribbean & North America Gala Ceremony. For this award, Turks and Caicos beat out 13 other destinations, including Aruba, Jamaica, the Bahamas and the Cayman Islands.

Nominees for each award at the World Travel Awards include the previous year’s winner and two runners-up, as well as World Travel Awards commendations and self-nominations that are vetted and approved. Votes are then cast online, with any votes cast by verified travel industry professionals counting for two votes. Each vote is validated through an internal audit, as well.

Popular with cruise-goers, the Turks and Caicos Islands are relatively dry outside of the hurricane season, although they do have plenty of marshes and mangrove swamps. The beaches really are the star of the show, however, with popular spots including Half Moon Bay, Mudjin Harbour, Leeward Beach and the world-famous Grace Bay Beach. What’s even better is that, after hurricane season, you don’t have to wait until spring again to get the best out of the islands. The Turks and Caicos Islands are just one of many warm-weather destinations that are super affordable in the winter.