This Is the Most Popular Country to Move to from the U.S. Right Now

If you’re thinking of moving away from the U.S., this country across the pond might be your cup of (afternoon) tea.

HireAHelper, an online marketplace that lets you search and hire professional movers, recently published a study revealing the places where Americans are moving to the most in the years since the pandemic. To find the results, researchers analyzed the number of monthly Google searches involving keywords such as, “moving to Mexico,” “moving to Canada,” and “moving abroad.”

And the top destination based on these findings? The U.K.

According to the study, even though searches for moving abroad have dropped by 30% from last year, the number of U.S. citizens moving to the top destination countries have increased. For instance, over 11,500 Americans moved to the United Kingdom in the first half of the year. That’s 30% more than the first six months of 2022.

A piece from The Evening Standard lists some factors on why many Americans are coming over to London: “Rising cost of living, inflated house prices, a surging dollar, and political uncertainty at home.” If you’re one of the many people who typed “moving to the U.K.” into Google, check out what you need to do to move across the pond.

Elsewhere, the second most popular destination is Mexico, with 19,620 U.S. citizens having moved there.

Another neighbor, Canada, received more searches than any other country, despite a 53% drop compared to last year. In addition, the country welcomed 10% more Americans in the first six months of 2023 compared to 2022. If you’re contemplating a move there, find out how to move to Canada if you’re American.

Other nations that are also popular with American emigrants are the rest of Europe, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, Costa Rica, and Israel. In all, over 821,000 U.S. citizens have relocated to one of 40 different countries since 2017 due to factors like lower taxation, better quality of life, and the rise of digital nomadism, among others.



You can read more about HireAHelper’s study here.