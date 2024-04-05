These are the most common items people mistakenly try to recycle in Milwaukee

Earth Day is coming up on April 22, and as you probably learned in elementary school, one way to care for the Earth is to "Reduce, Reuse, Recycle."

However, recycling isn't always simple. There are numerous items ― like to-go containers, electronics and plastic cutlery ― that many people think are recyclable but actually are not.

Laura Stevens administers the City of Milwaukee's recycling program as its resource recovery program manager. Here's what she says are the most common items people mistakenly put in their recycling bins and what should be done with them instead.

What happens to the things you recycle?

After you place something in your curbside recycling bin, it's taken to a materials recovery facility, or MRF (pronounced "murf"). There, recycling is sorted into major categories ― like cans, cartons, paper/cardboard, plastic and glass ― using a series of large equipment including conveyors, magnets and infrared scanners.

After they're sorted, recycled materials are compacted into large bales and shipped to other facilities to be made into new, recycled items.

Here are the top items Milwaukeeans should not recycle and why

Electronics, batteries and vapes

Battery-containing electronics, including tablets, cell phones and electronic cigarettes or vapes, are some of the most dangerous items people attempt to recycle. Their lithium-ion batteries pose a fire hazard to equipment and MRF employees.

"Those have become a growing issue ...," Stevens said. "If those (batteries) get punctured in any way, they can cause fires, and sometimes those fires can really take off and cause severe damage to building equipment and also put a lot of staff at risk."

Wisconsin Department of Transportation cameras show a fire at the Menomonee Valley MRF on May 31, 2023.

In fact, on May 31, 2023, a fire broke out at the City of Milwaukee and Waukesha County's jointly-owned MRF in the Menomonee Valley. No injuries were reported, but the facility is currently inoperable due to the damage.

"We still don't know the exact cause of (the fire) because everything was burned," Stevens said. "But, due to the damage done to the facility, we can guess it was some sort of flammable contaminant. Typically, MRFs see these types of fires from something like a battery."

Due to this fire risk, batteries and electronics are prohibited from Milwaukee's curbside recycling bins. Instead, residents should dispose of these items at a municipal drop-off center or e-recycling site.

Milwaukee's drop-off centers are 6660 N. Industrial Road and 3879 W. Lincoln Ave. They are open Tuesday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Closed Sundays in the winter).

Hoses, wires, plastic bags and other 'tanglers'

Another category of items not permitted in Milwaukee's curbside recycling bins is "tanglers." These include cords, hoses, wires and chains.

"Those are dangerous because they wrap in our equipment and can damage the equipment," Stevens explained. "Also, a staff member will have to go in there and cut the material loose, which causes a lot of downtime for the facility, but also puts employees at risk because they have to climb into the equipment to cut them out."

Plastic bags, grocery bags and packaging films are also considered "tanglers." Plastics and films can be disposed of at many drop-off locations throughout the Milwaukee area, including numerous supermarkets. Click here to view a map of Milwaukee-area plastic/film drop-off locations.

Rick Meyers, sanitation services manager at the recycling center jointly owned by the City of Milwaukee and 27 communities in Waukesha County, shows the plastic bags that were cut from the sorting machines. A conveyor lifts paper products onto spinning disks that sort and compact. Residents often put plastic bags into their recycling bins, which binds up the disks and have to be cut away manually, taking much time away from the sorting process. Recyclable items should be placed loosely in bins, not bagged.

Plastic dishware and cutlery

Many people may be surprised to learn that plastic dishware items ― including straws, forks and knives, Tupperware containers and Solo cups ― are not accepted in Milwaukee's curbside recycling program.

Plastic straws and utensils are too small for MRF technology to manage and essentially cannot be recycled into new materials, Stevens said. Additionally, these items are typically contaminated with food, which makes them unrecyclable.

Solo cups and other plastic dishware are also often contaminated, and they're made from a type of plastic, polystyrene, that is more difficult and expensive to recycle than other, more durable types of plastic ― such as those used in soda and laundry detergent bottles, Stevens said.

Stryrofoam is not recyclable for similar reasons. Plastic dishware and styrofoam should be thrown in the trash after use.

Scrap metal

Car parts and scrap metal cannot be recycled because they can damage MRF equipment and hurt employees. Examples of these items include metal bed frames, rotors and appliances. These items should be taken to a local drop-off center for disposal.

Liquids and food-contaminated items

Liquid and food-contaminated items, such as to-go containers, cannot be recycled. Soda bottles and food and beverage cans should be emptied and rinsed before recycling.

If a liquid-filled bottle makes its way onto a recycling truck, it can get squished, burst open and contaminate other recyclables. This renders the other items unrecyclable, Stevens explained.

Pizza boxes are sometimes recyclable, but extra steps must be taken to prevent grease-covered cardboard from arriving at the MRF.

"We say to rip off the top to recycle, because the top typically remains clean, and then throw out the bottom because, a lot of times, the pizza grease gets through the bottom," Stevens said.

Finally, chip bags and candy bar wrappers are not recyclable curbside in Milwaukee because their multiple layers of foil, plastic and paper laminated together cannot be easily separated. However, these items can be recycled through TerraCycle's Zero Waste Box program or similar services, but these are often expensive to use.

What can you safely recycle in Milwaukee?

According to Stevens and resources from the City of Milwaukee, these categories of items can be safely recycled in the city's curbside program:

Cans: Aluminum and steel cans including beverages, food and aerosols. Make sure cans are clean and empty.

Cartons: Food and beverage cartons. Make sure they are clean and empty, and replace the cap.

Glass: Bottles and jars, including wine, beer and soda bottles, pickle jars and similar. Empty and rinse.

Paper/cardboard: Cereal boxes, newspapers, magazines, mail, flattened cardboard, paper tubes and similar. NO tissue paper or wax/foil/plastic-lined paper.

Plastic: Only plastics with a #1, #2 and #5 symbol. Examples include detergent, shampoo, water, juice and milk bottles.

A pile of recyclable materials sits awaiting sorting, Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at the Tippecanoe County Solid Waste District in Lafayette, Ind.

How do I know if an item is recyclable in Milwaukee?

Plenty of other items ― including tissue paper, light bulbs and clothing ― seem recyclable but are not. If you're unsure whether an item can be recycled in Milwaukee, the city has multiple resources you can check.

The city's PDF Recycling Guide can be printed out and placed next to your recycling bin for easy reference. It includes categories of items that can and cannot be recycled, as well as an extensive list of items not accepted in Milwaukee's curbside recycling bins. The guide is available in multiple languages.

The city also maintains an online Recycling Directory, which includes numerous recyclable and non-recyclable items, along with information on how to dispose of them locally.

