Months after Johnson County home goods store closed, here’s what will soon replace it

UrbAna — an Arizona-based home goods boutique — will open in the old Golden + Pine space in The Shops of Prairie Village.

The new store, selling furniture, dishware, decor and more, will open this summer at 19 On The Mall.

UrbAna was founded 10 years ago by husband and wife Brian and Ana Wells and has three locations.

This will be the first location outside of Arizona, but in many ways, it’s “like coming home,” said Kelly Wells, Brian’s sister who’s in charge of the company’s business development.

Brian and Kelly’s grandmother, Hazel, was from Leawood, and her timeless style inspired UrbAna’s aesthetic. A photo of Hazel hangs in UrbAna’s original store in Phoenix.

“She was just this classic beauty, hardworking homemaker … really gracious and hospitable,” Kelly said.

The Prairie Village store will sell many Kansas brands, Kelly said, adding “There’s something for everyone.”

Locally owned Golden + Pine had been open for eight years before it closed in September.

To check out the new store’s aesthetic and stay up-to-date on its opening, patrons can follow UrbAna on Instagram at @urbanakc.