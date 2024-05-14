Monster trucks, demolition derbies, country music: Central Illinois county fairs starting soon

Several years ago, Greene County Fair Association officials moved the fair to the last week of May to take advantage of the cooler weather.

That makes the fair, with roots dating back to 1854 and a heavy emphasis on agriculture, one of the earliest in the state, said fair association secretary Mark Walker.

Attendance numbers, he said, are getting back to pre-COVID pandemics marks, but since that time, sponsors have stepped in to keep the fair afloat.

"Unfortunately, we do have to increase prices to meet expenses," Walker said. "Most smaller fairs are fighting the same fight."

After a 40-year absence, monster trucks return to the fair, which also has a harness racing card known for featuring world champions.

Here's a rundown.

County fair season kicks off in the area in late May with the Greene County Agricultural Fair in Carrollton. It runs from May 28 to June 1.

Greene County Agricultural Fair

Dates: May 28-June 1

Address: 123 N. Route 108, Carrollton

Live music: Borderline, 9 p.m. May 31 (free); Highway 615, 9 p.m. June 1 (free)

Other attractions: Harness racing, 6 p.m., May 29.; Monster trucks, 6 p.m., May 30 ($10-$15); 4H show, 8 a.m., 5 p.m. live auction, June 1

Website: greenefairil.com

Macoupin County Fair

Dates: June 4-9

Address: 21368 Illinois 4, Carlinville

Live music: Tracy Lawrence with Walker Montgomery, 7:30 p.m., June 6 ($30-$45)

Other attractions: Harness racing, 5 p.m., June 4; Tractor and truck pulls, 6:30 p.m., June 7 ($10); Demolition derby, 7 p.m., June 8 ($10)

Website: macoupincountyfair.org

Sangamon County Fair

Dates: June 12-16

Address: 316 W. Birch St., New Berlin

Live music: Priscilla Block with Conner Smith and Mark Wills, 6:30 p.m., June 13 ($30)

Other attractions: Rogue rodeo, 7 p.m., June 14 ($15); Demolition derby, 6 p.m., June 15 ($15); Car show, 9 a.m. (registration), June 16

Website: sangcofair.com

Montgomery County Fair

Dates: June 19-23

Address: 300 Water St., Butler

Attractions: Motocross races, June 21 ($10); Demolition Derby, 7:30 p.m., June 22 ($10); Mud bog racing, 10 a.m., June 23, ($10); Truck and tractor pulls, 11:30 a.m., June 23 ($10)

Website: facebook.com/fair.montgomerycoil

Schuyler County Fair

Dates: June 28-July 4

Address: 200 E. Scripps St., Rushville

Live music: Stone Cold Cowboys, 9:30 p.m., June 28; Gary Allan with Gavin Adcock, 7:30 p.m., June 29 ($40)

Other attractions: Tractor pull, 6:30 p.m., June 28; Mudsling, 1 p.m., July 4

Website: schuylercountyfair.org

Morgan County Fair

Dates: July 9-14

Address: 110 N. Westgate Ave., Jacksonville

Live music: Mitchell Tenpenny with Sara Evans, 7:30 p.m. July 12 ($46-$62); Brantley Gilbert, 7:30 p.m., July 13 ($57-$72)

Other attractions: Salute the Troops (speaker and demonstrations), 6 p.m., July 10; Truck and tractor pulls, 4:30 p.m., July 14 ($20)

Website: themorgancountyfair.com

Cass County Fair

Dates: July 15-20

Address: 649 S. Job St., Virginia

Website: casscountyfairil.com

Menard County Fair

Dates: July 16-21

Address: 18450 Fairgrounds St., Petersburg

Live music: Travis Tritt with Pecos and the Rooftops, 8 p.m., July 19 ($45)

Other attractions: Flat track motorcycle racing (inaugural Nick Williams Memorial Race), 6 p.m., July 17 ($10-$20)

Website: menardcountyfair.com

Christian County Agricultural Fair

Dates: July 16-20

Address: 1716 W. Spresser St., Taylorville

Live music: Rodney Atkins with Allie Colleen, 7:30, July 19 ($25-$35)

Other attractions: Stock car races, 7 p.m., July 17; Tractor Pulls, 7 p.m., July 18; Scovill Mobile Zoo, 2 p.m., July 20

Website: christiancountyfair.com

Logan County Fair

Dates: July 28-Aug. 4

Address: 1408 Short 11th St., Lincoln

Live music: Diamond Rio with Adam Doleac, 7:30 p.m., Aug. 3 ($30-$40)

Website: logancountyfair.il.com

Brown County Fair

Dates: July 30-Aug. 4

Address: 309 Fairground St., Mt. Sterling

Attractions: T&A Bucking Bulls, 7 p.m., July 31

Website: browncofair.com

Tri-County Fair

Dates: Aug. 28-Sept. 2

Address: 605 N. East 2500 Road, Pana

Website: panatricountyfair.com

