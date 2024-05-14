Monster trucks, demolition derbies, country music: Central Illinois county fairs starting soon
Several years ago, Greene County Fair Association officials moved the fair to the last week of May to take advantage of the cooler weather.
That makes the fair, with roots dating back to 1854 and a heavy emphasis on agriculture, one of the earliest in the state, said fair association secretary Mark Walker.
Attendance numbers, he said, are getting back to pre-COVID pandemics marks, but since that time, sponsors have stepped in to keep the fair afloat.
"Unfortunately, we do have to increase prices to meet expenses," Walker said. "Most smaller fairs are fighting the same fight."
After a 40-year absence, monster trucks return to the fair, which also has a harness racing card known for featuring world champions.
Here's a rundown.
Greene County Agricultural Fair
Dates: May 28-June 1
Address: 123 N. Route 108, Carrollton
Live music: Borderline, 9 p.m. May 31 (free); Highway 615, 9 p.m. June 1 (free)
Other attractions: Harness racing, 6 p.m., May 29.; Monster trucks, 6 p.m., May 30 ($10-$15); 4H show, 8 a.m., 5 p.m. live auction, June 1
Website: greenefairil.com
Macoupin County Fair
Dates: June 4-9
Address: 21368 Illinois 4, Carlinville
Live music: Tracy Lawrence with Walker Montgomery, 7:30 p.m., June 6 ($30-$45)
Other attractions: Harness racing, 5 p.m., June 4; Tractor and truck pulls, 6:30 p.m., June 7 ($10); Demolition derby, 7 p.m., June 8 ($10)
Website: macoupincountyfair.org
Sangamon County Fair
Dates: June 12-16
Address: 316 W. Birch St., New Berlin
Live music: Priscilla Block with Conner Smith and Mark Wills, 6:30 p.m., June 13 ($30)
Other attractions: Rogue rodeo, 7 p.m., June 14 ($15); Demolition derby, 6 p.m., June 15 ($15); Car show, 9 a.m. (registration), June 16
Website: sangcofair.com
Montgomery County Fair
Dates: June 19-23
Address: 300 Water St., Butler
Attractions: Motocross races, June 21 ($10); Demolition Derby, 7:30 p.m., June 22 ($10); Mud bog racing, 10 a.m., June 23, ($10); Truck and tractor pulls, 11:30 a.m., June 23 ($10)
Website: facebook.com/fair.montgomerycoil
Schuyler County Fair
Dates: June 28-July 4
Address: 200 E. Scripps St., Rushville
Live music: Stone Cold Cowboys, 9:30 p.m., June 28; Gary Allan with Gavin Adcock, 7:30 p.m., June 29 ($40)
Other attractions: Tractor pull, 6:30 p.m., June 28; Mudsling, 1 p.m., July 4
Website: schuylercountyfair.org
Morgan County Fair
Dates: July 9-14
Address: 110 N. Westgate Ave., Jacksonville
Live music: Mitchell Tenpenny with Sara Evans, 7:30 p.m. July 12 ($46-$62); Brantley Gilbert, 7:30 p.m., July 13 ($57-$72)
Other attractions: Salute the Troops (speaker and demonstrations), 6 p.m., July 10; Truck and tractor pulls, 4:30 p.m., July 14 ($20)
Website: themorgancountyfair.com
Cass County Fair
Dates: July 15-20
Address: 649 S. Job St., Virginia
Website: casscountyfairil.com
Menard County Fair
Dates: July 16-21
Address: 18450 Fairgrounds St., Petersburg
Live music: Travis Tritt with Pecos and the Rooftops, 8 p.m., July 19 ($45)
Other attractions: Flat track motorcycle racing (inaugural Nick Williams Memorial Race), 6 p.m., July 17 ($10-$20)
Website: menardcountyfair.com
Christian County Agricultural Fair
Dates: July 16-20
Address: 1716 W. Spresser St., Taylorville
Live music: Rodney Atkins with Allie Colleen, 7:30, July 19 ($25-$35)
Other attractions: Stock car races, 7 p.m., July 17; Tractor Pulls, 7 p.m., July 18; Scovill Mobile Zoo, 2 p.m., July 20
Website: christiancountyfair.com
Logan County Fair
Dates: July 28-Aug. 4
Address: 1408 Short 11th St., Lincoln
Live music: Diamond Rio with Adam Doleac, 7:30 p.m., Aug. 3 ($30-$40)
Website: logancountyfair.il.com
Brown County Fair
Dates: July 30-Aug. 4
Address: 309 Fairground St., Mt. Sterling
Attractions: T&A Bucking Bulls, 7 p.m., July 31
Tri-County Fair
Dates: Aug. 28-Sept. 2
Address: 605 N. East 2500 Road, Pana
Website: panatricountyfair.com
