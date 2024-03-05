Monster shark washes ashore after violently thrashing in ocean, horrific video shows: ‘Something sinister going on’

A monster great white shark that was spotted violently thrashing in the shallows after washing ashore at a popular beach has been euthanized.

Lifeguards first spotted the four-meter shark struggling in the water in front of Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club, near the Queensland border on the New South Wales coast, on Monday morning.

Local Suzy Martin, who took stunning footage of the beached shark, said she thought it was a dolphin in trouble at first.

Lifeguards first spotted the four-meter shark struggling in the water in front of Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club. Facebook/Suzy Martin

“It was clearly struggling … It wasn’t well at all,” she told Yahoo News.

Surfers were quick to paddle ashore and a huge crowd gathered on the beach as specialists from nearby Sea World on the Gold Coast were called to the scene.

It was too late for the experts to save the shark’s life.

“Sadly, the shark was in a poor condition after beaching and the Sea World veterinary team administered drugs to make it comfortable before it passed away,” Sea World said in a statement.

Experts believe that the shark possibly had underlying health issues. Facebook/Suzy Martin

Unfortunately, it was too late to save the shark’s life once the experts arrived to the scene. Facebook/Suzy Martin

A huge crowd gathered on the beach as specialists from nearby Sea World on the Gold Coast were called to the scene. Facebook/Suzy Martin

“The shark appeared to have underlying health issues with the thrashing behaviour seen in the shallows prior to the beaching not normal for the species.

“While there were no unusual marks on the shark, the NSW Department of Fisheries will conduct a necropsy to try and identify a cause for the beaching.”

Sea World shark expert Siobhan Houlihan told the ABC there was likely “something sinister going on inside” the shark.

“She could be diseased or have ingested something she shouldn’t,” she added.

Shark tracking service Dorsal Watch says today’s sighting is the seventh for the Kingscliff area this year.