Monroe physicians collaborate with Reach Out and Read

ProMedica Physicians Monroe Pediatrics and ProMedica Monroe Family Medicine Residency Center are incorporating books into pediatric care and encouraging families to read aloud together.

MONROE — ProMedica Physicians Monroe Pediatrics recently held an open house to share information about their collaboration with Reach Out and Read Michigan and the Monroe County Intermediate School District’s (ISD) Great Start Collaborative.

The partnership has provided high-quality program support, educational literacy materials and 3,200 developmentally appropriate and diverse books to ProMedica Physicians Monroe Pediatrics and ProMedica Monroe Family Medicine Residency Center.

More than 1,600 children and their families benefit from the collaboration.

Reach Out and Read is the only national pediatric reading model endorsed by the American Academy of Pediatrics, is evidence-based and has been effective in promoting parental involvement and healthy development, increasing reading at home and improving children’s language scores.

“I have noticed that the children really gravitate towards the books and the parents are excited to receive them. Several families have already started reading the books in the room and loved the informational flyers and posters,” Dr. Nivhan Arumugasamy of ProMedica Physicians Monroe Pediatrics said. “The families are very receptive to the discussion of how impactful reading can be for language and other developmental skills, from newborns to teenagers. It even helps foster bonding between children and their families and we've seen it. ProMedica partnering with Reach Out and Read and the Monroe County ISD is having a positive impact on our young families and the community.”

Reach Out and Read, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, gives young children a foundation for success by incorporating books into pediatric care and encouraging families to read aloud together. The program recommends parents and guardians read daily with their children to promote healthy brain and language development as well as quality time as a family.

