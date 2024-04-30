Monroe couple celebrates 50th wedding anniversary

MONROE — Frederick T. and Meg M. Fedorowicz of Monroe observed their golden wedding anniversary recently. A dinner with family and friends took place at the Polonia restaurant in Hamtramck, where the couple had their first date; in 1974, the restaurant was called the Dodge Workers Co-op.

The couple was married April 19, 1974, at St. Blase Church, Sterling Heights.

Frederick T. and Meg M. Fedorowicz
The couple's children and their spouses are: Anya Marya Fedorowicz (Yasser Segura) of Isla Mujeres, Mexico, Elizabeth Layman (Steve Layman) of Trenton and Rosemary Fedorowicz of Monroe.

Mr. Fedorowicz is currently employed at Optim Health Care as a physician's assistant. He retired from Blue Cross Blue Shield. He earned a bachelor's degree in psychology from Oakland University, a bachelor's degree in physicians assistantship from Mercy College of Detroit and a master's degree in public health from the University of Michigan. He is a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and Monroe Council 1266, Knights of Columbus. He is a point person for the weekly GodWorks! soup kitchen meals.

Mrs. Fedorowicz has worked for Meadow Montessori School since the school opened in the 1980s, first as a preschool teacher, then as an elementary teacher and currently as the curriculum coordinator.

She earned a bachelor's degree in studio art from Oakland University and a master's degree in education from Siena Heights University. She also earned Montessori teaching certificates from American Montessori Society from MECA-Seton for 3- to 6-year-olds and from Seton Montessori Institute for 6- to 12-year-olds.

The couple in 1974.
She enjoys performing in the College/Community Symphony Band at Monroe County Community College and in the St. Mary's Choir. She volunteers at Oaks Acorn School and is a member of a book club.

The couple both volunteer for Monroe County 4-H; she is a painting and drawing judge, and he works in the 4-H kitchen.

